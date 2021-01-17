Who is Rebekah Vardy? Dancing On Ice star's age, career and net worth revealed

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, which means we get to watch a whole new bunch of celebrities take to the rink.

And as we settled down to watch Rebekah Vardy try to impress the judges, let’s get to know her a little better…

How old is Rebekah Vardy?

Rebekah Vardy was born on 17 February 1982, which makes her 38-years-old.

She was born in Norwich and has gone on to become a model and television personality.

How is Rebekah famous?

Rebekah has made her name by appearing on many TV shows over the past few years.

In 2017, she was a contestant on the seventeenth series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! but was voted out third.

She has also been a guest panellist and presenter on Loose Women, as well as appearing on Good Morning Britain, Jeremy Vine and This Morning.

Rebekah is also married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy and the pair have three children together.

The couple appeared in two episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox last year and an episode of How To Spend it Well at Christmas in 2019.

The star is also known for the infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal involving Coleen Rooney.

On 9 October 2019, Coleen alleged that posts from her private Instagram account were being leaked to a newspaper.

She said that she had restricted access to who could see the posts in a bid to catch out the culprit, stating that the only viewer of these was Rebekah.

Rebekah strongly denied this and said her Instagram had been hacked, with the pair now in an expensive legal battle.

What is Rebekah Vardy’s net worth?

Rebekah’s precise net worth isn’t known, but her husband Jamie’s is almost £10million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It was also previously reported that Rebekah earned £1.5m after her time on I’m a Celebrity.

The couple currently live in a huge mansion in Lincolnshire with their family.