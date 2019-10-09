Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy feud: how do the WAGs know each other and were they friends?

Coleen has slammed Rebekah Vardy for 'selling stories on her'. Picture: Splash/PA

Coleen sensationally accused Rebekah of secretly selling stories on her in a dramatic Twitter statement

Coleen Rooney released a Twitter statement accusing Rebekah Vardy of selling stories on her, revealing that she posted a series of fake stories to a private Instagram page and only allowed her to view them - which then ended up in the press.

Rebekah has now refuted the claims.

How do Coleen and Rebekah know each other?

Coleen and Rebekah have previously been spotted watching their respective husbands - Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy - play football for England in 2016.

The pair have been photographed together on multiple occasions.

What did Coleen's Twitter statement about Rebekah say?

In a sensational statement published to her social media accounts, Coleen wrote: She wrote: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

Rebekah Vardy has denied the allegations. Picture: PA

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

"After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

"(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while).

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

"It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

What has Rebekah Vardy said about the allegations?

Rebekah released a statement on Twitter reading: "As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me over the years can vouch for.

Rebekah Vardy responded to the claims on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself."

A rep for Rebekah told Heart.co.uk: "It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn’t just call her when she had her number."