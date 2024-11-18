Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

18 November 2024, 12:50 | Updated: 18 November 2024, 15:20

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years
Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Instagram/Coleen Rooney

By Hope Wilson

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has hit the headlines over the years, but how long have they been together, how many children do they have, has Wayne cheated on his wife and have they ever split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

WAG legend Coleen Rooney has entered the I'm A Celeb camp with the hopes of being crowned Queen of the Jungle, however talk has quickly turned to her marriage to Wayne Rooney.

The 'Wagatha Christie' star first gained fame as the other half of footballer Wayne who played for Manchester United and Everton. As she became a fan-favourite WAG alongside Victoria Beckham, Cheryl and Rebekah Vardy, her marriage regularly came under the spotlight.

With rumours of Wayne cheating on his wife often hitting the headlines, many fans are keen to learn more about their relationship.

How long have Coleen and Wayne been together, how many children do they have, has Wayne cheated on his wife and have they ever split? Here is everything we know about their marriage.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has been under the spotlight
Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has been under the spotlight. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

How long have Coleen and Wayne been together?

Coleen met future husband Wayne at school, with the pair starting to date when they were 16-years-old.

However it wasn't love at first sight for the future WAG, with Coleen telling her I'm A Celeb co-stars: "He fought to get me, yeah. I waited until I'd done my GCSEs and then I went on a date. I was pretty good at school."

When did Coleen and Wayne get married?

Wayne proposed to Coleen in 2003 when he was 18-years-old and she was 17. He popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond ring reportedly worth £46,000.

The pair went on to tie the knot in 2008 in an extravagant Italian ceremony with Westlife and Stereophonics playing at their nuptials.

Coleen and Wayne got married in 2008
Coleen and Wayne got married in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Who are Coleen and Wayne's children?

The famous pair share four sons together, who often feature on their mum's social media account.

Their first son Kai, 15, was born in 2009, followed by Klay, 11, in 2013, Kit, eight in 2016, and youngest child Cass, six, in 2018.

It appears that Coleen has a close relationship with her boys as they sent her a message of support before going into the jungle. In a sweet video shared on Coleen's Instagram feed, her four sons were seen wishing her luck and sending her their love.

Coleen Rooney often shares images of her family on social media
Coleen Rooney often shares images of her family on social media. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

How many times has Wayne Rooney cheated on Coleen?

It isn't clear how many time Wayne has been unfaithful, however Coleen has opened up about infidelity rumours in the past.

During an interview with Vogue in 2023, the mother-of-four stated: "We own it. I remember having a conversation about this [her marriage] with someone and I said, ‘Well, do you know what your wife gets up to every day and night? At least I know what my husband’s doing!’ It mightn’t be good, but I know. People lie to themselves."

She went on to add: "Obviously everybody knows. It’s been hard to go through it in the public eye but there has always been love there. If the love is gone then, you know, it’s pointless. But if not, you’ve got something to work for."

Wayne Rooney has been accused of cheating on his wife Coleen Rooney
Wayne Rooney has been accused of cheating on his wife Coleen Rooney. Picture: Getty

In her 2023 Amazon documentary Coleen spoke of the allegations: "I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable. If it comes up we talk about it like we are talking about it now. I haven’t got the anger I did at the time... Life goes on and I’ve moved on."

While Wayne has never directly discussed the cheating accusations, he did apologise for being pictured in a hotel room in 2021. Speaking about the situation, the former footballer stated: "I went to a private party with two of my friends. From me, I would like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round."

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have put on a unite front in recent years
Wayne and Coleen Rooney have put on a unite front in recent years. Picture: Getty

Is Coleen still married to Wayne?

Despite the ups and downs in their marriage, Coleen and Wayne are still together. Whilst they tend to keep their relationship private, Coleen has opened up about moving past their struggles.

In an interview with Vogue, Coleen hinted that the pair would continue to work through their issues, revealing: "I look at [any] situation we’re in and think, ‘Could we move forward from that? Is it worth moving forward from that?’ I don’t just give up."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

I'm A Celeb 2024 has begun

What time is I'm a Celeb on tonight and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles entering the jungle?

When are Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

OneRepublic will perform 27 shows during the tour, visiting London, Berlin, Lisbon and many more cities across Europe

OneRepublic 'Escape to Europe' 2025 Tour: Dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

I'm a Celebrity winners

I'm a Celebrity: Who were all the past winners of the show?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it end?

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celeb campsite location has been revealed

Where in Australia is I'm A Celebrity filmed? Camp location revealed

I'm A Celebrity

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 as start date is announced

When does I'm A Celebrity 2024 start?

I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time

I'm A Celebrity's highest paid contestants of all time revealed

TV & Movies

The best movies of 2024

The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps 'til Santa is back for 2023

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song!

East 17 in 1995

Where are East 17 now? 90s boyband's members, songs and breakup explained

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Ross has split from Sacha and is in a new relationship

MAFS UK's Ross announces split from Sacha and reveals new girlfriend in scathing post

Married at First Sight

Davina McCall has revealed she has a brain tumour

Davina McCall reveals she is having brain surgery to remove rare tumour

First look at I'm A Celeb episode revealed

First look at I'm A Celebrity 2024 revealed as campmates meet for the first time

I'm A Celebrity

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start? Release date revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers are hoping there will be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion

Will there be a MAFS UK Christmas reunion? Everything we know about future episodes

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden has addressed rumours of her joining This Morning

Amanda Holden breaks silence on reports she is "replacing" This Morning host Cat Deeley

GK Barry's real name has been revealed

What is GK Barry's real name? The inspiration behind her name change revealed

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Jane Moore is swapping Loose Woman for the I'm A Celebrity jungle this 2024

Jane Moore facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, ex-husband, children and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan facts: Boxer's age, wife, children and career explained

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked will air every night on ITV2 after the main show on ITV

I'm A Celebrity Unpacked: When extra show is on TV, channel and presenters explained

I'm A Celebrity

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity star Danny Jones

Danny Jones facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, wife, children and career explained