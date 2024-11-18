Inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage: Their relationship timeline revealed

Coleen and Wayen Rooney have been married for years. Picture: Getty/Alamy/Instagram/Coleen Rooney

By Hope Wilson

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has hit the headlines over the years, but how long have they been together, how many children do they have, has Wayne cheated on his wife and have they ever split?

WAG legend Coleen Rooney has entered the I'm A Celeb camp with the hopes of being crowned Queen of the Jungle, however talk has quickly turned to her marriage to Wayne Rooney.

The 'Wagatha Christie' star first gained fame as the other half of footballer Wayne who played for Manchester United and Everton. As she became a fan-favourite WAG alongside Victoria Beckham, Cheryl and Rebekah Vardy, her marriage regularly came under the spotlight.

With rumours of Wayne cheating on his wife often hitting the headlines, many fans are keen to learn more about their relationship.

How long have Coleen and Wayne been together, how many children do they have, has Wayne cheated on his wife and have they ever split? Here is everything we know about their marriage.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage has been under the spotlight. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

How long have Coleen and Wayne been together?

Coleen met future husband Wayne at school, with the pair starting to date when they were 16-years-old.

However it wasn't love at first sight for the future WAG, with Coleen telling her I'm A Celeb co-stars: "He fought to get me, yeah. I waited until I'd done my GCSEs and then I went on a date. I was pretty good at school."

When did Coleen and Wayne get married?

Wayne proposed to Coleen in 2003 when he was 18-years-old and she was 17. He popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond ring reportedly worth £46,000.

The pair went on to tie the knot in 2008 in an extravagant Italian ceremony with Westlife and Stereophonics playing at their nuptials.

Coleen and Wayne got married in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Who are Coleen and Wayne's children?

The famous pair share four sons together, who often feature on their mum's social media account.

Their first son Kai, 15, was born in 2009, followed by Klay, 11, in 2013, Kit, eight in 2016, and youngest child Cass, six, in 2018.

It appears that Coleen has a close relationship with her boys as they sent her a message of support before going into the jungle. In a sweet video shared on Coleen's Instagram feed, her four sons were seen wishing her luck and sending her their love.

Coleen Rooney often shares images of her family on social media. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

How many times has Wayne Rooney cheated on Coleen?

It isn't clear how many time Wayne has been unfaithful, however Coleen has opened up about infidelity rumours in the past.

During an interview with Vogue in 2023, the mother-of-four stated: "We own it. I remember having a conversation about this [her marriage] with someone and I said, ‘Well, do you know what your wife gets up to every day and night? At least I know what my husband’s doing!’ It mightn’t be good, but I know. People lie to themselves."

She went on to add: "Obviously everybody knows. It’s been hard to go through it in the public eye but there has always been love there. If the love is gone then, you know, it’s pointless. But if not, you’ve got something to work for."

Wayne Rooney has been accused of cheating on his wife Coleen Rooney. Picture: Getty

In her 2023 Amazon documentary Coleen spoke of the allegations: "I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable. If it comes up we talk about it like we are talking about it now. I haven’t got the anger I did at the time... Life goes on and I’ve moved on."

While Wayne has never directly discussed the cheating accusations, he did apologise for being pictured in a hotel room in 2021. Speaking about the situation, the former footballer stated: "I went to a private party with two of my friends. From me, I would like to apologise to my family and the club for the images which were going round."

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have put on a unite front in recent years. Picture: Getty

Is Coleen still married to Wayne?

Despite the ups and downs in their marriage, Coleen and Wayne are still together. Whilst they tend to keep their relationship private, Coleen has opened up about moving past their struggles.

In an interview with Vogue, Coleen hinted that the pair would continue to work through their issues, revealing: "I look at [any] situation we’re in and think, ‘Could we move forward from that? Is it worth moving forward from that?’ I don’t just give up."