Victoria Beckham reveals why she removed tattoo of David's initials

Victoria Beckham has removed her tattoo tribute to husband David after 23 years of marriage.

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she decided to get her tattoo tribute to David removed.

The Spice Girls star used to have her husband’s initials scripted on her wrist.

But she has chosen to have them removed, which sparked a lot of rumours the couple might be on the rocks.

Luckily, Victoria, 48, set the record straight when she appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday.

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she got rid of her tattoos. Picture: Instagram

"They just didn't look so nice," she told Hoda Kotb, continuing: "It doesn't mean anything more than that."

She went on to say she's still a fan of tattoos and loves the "gorgeous" ones her husband and children have, she just didn't feel the same about her own.

The mum-of-four - who shares Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, with David - explained: "Mine were just a little bit thick, and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty.

"They just didn’t look so nice. It doesn’t mean anything more than that."

David and Victoria Beckham got married in 1999. Picture: Getty Images

Making it clear her 23 year marriage is completely fine, Victoria added: "I think that the media started to speculate [if] I [was] leaving my husband. No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Victoria also broke hearts all over the country when she confirmed she won’t be reuniting with the Spice Girls for more live shows.

"There isn't going to be a reunion," she said.

"What I mean is, I'm so thankful for the (Spice) Girls, and the fans, and the amazing career that we all had. But I think that I'm so into what I'm doing, fashion and beauty and the children."

This comes after we chatted to Mel C about the possibility of the ultimate girl band getting back together this year.

Following rumours Mel, Victoria, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Ger Halliwell will be reuniting on stage in 2023, the star said: “We’re like ‘we want to do more’ and we celebrate 25 years of Spice World this year which is really exciting.

“We’re just trying to get everything in place, get the timing right and the rooting right and get ourselves back on that stage because 2019 was incredible and we have to do it again.”