Fans defend Victoria Beckham after ‘ridiculous’ Harper outfit comments

Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Designer Victoria Beckham has been praised by her followers after her Paris Fashion Week show.

Victoria Beckham has been defended by her fans after she received backlash from trolls.

Over the weekend, the fashion designer debuted her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

At the incredible show, Victoria was joined by her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper Seven, 11.

Unfortunately, after some photos of the family were posted on social media, a few followers called Harper’s pretty black dress ‘too grown up’.

Harper Beckham supported her mum at her fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

This caused outrage among Beckham fans, who rightly pointed out children should be able to wear whatever they want.

One person wrote: “Literally none of anyone else’s business, maybe it’s what she chose to wear 🤷🏻‍♀️🙄”.

Another wrote: “Let children be children… exactly, being dressed up and feeling internally beautiful is a thing every young person should be able to feel.”

Someone else said: “People should feel free to wear what they enjoy and feel comfortable in. It is not our call to make. If she likes it, let her wear it freely. She shouldn’t have to consider anything other than, ‘does she like it?’”

The whole Beckham family were there to support Victoria. Picture: Getty Images

A fourth commented: “The only thing inappropriate is people publicly commenting negatively on a child’s dress. Honestly, listen to yourself.”

While a fifth said: “She shouldn’t have to justify her choice of clothing to anyone. Why can’t she simply be wearing a dress that she likes and feels comfortable in?

“It is not her responsibility to fit into everybody else’s norm or what is acceptable to others.

“She’s at an event with her parents! Be you. If you like it, you wear it.”

The entire Beckham family supported the Spice Girls star on her big day.

When Victoria took to the runway at the end of the show, she was greeted with rounds of applause from the audience and her loved ones the front row.