Fans defend Victoria Beckham after ‘ridiculous’ Harper outfit comments

4 October 2022, 10:52 | Updated: 4 October 2022, 10:54

Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show
Harper Beckham attended her mum's Fashion Week show. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Designer Victoria Beckham has been praised by her followers after her Paris Fashion Week show.

Victoria Beckham has been defended by her fans after she received backlash from trolls.

Over the weekend, the fashion designer debuted her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

At the incredible show, Victoria was joined by her husband David and their four children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper Seven, 11.

Unfortunately, after some photos of the family were posted on social media, a few followers called Harper’s pretty black dress ‘too grown up’.

Harper Beckham supported her mum at her fashion show
Harper Beckham supported her mum at her fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

This caused outrage among Beckham fans, who rightly pointed out children should be able to wear whatever they want.

One person wrote: “Literally none of anyone else’s business, maybe it’s what she chose to wear 🤷🏻‍♀️🙄”.

Another wrote: “Let children be children… exactly, being dressed up and feeling internally beautiful is a thing every young person should be able to feel.”

Someone else said: “People should feel free to wear what they enjoy and feel comfortable in. It is not our call to make. If she likes it, let her wear it freely. She shouldn’t have to consider anything other than, ‘does she like it?’”

The whole Beckham family were there to support Victoria
The whole Beckham family were there to support Victoria. Picture: Getty Images

A fourth commented: “The only thing inappropriate is people publicly commenting negatively on a child’s dress. Honestly, listen to yourself.”

While a fifth said: “She shouldn’t have to justify her choice of clothing to anyone. Why can’t she simply be wearing a dress that she likes and feels comfortable in?

“It is not her responsibility to fit into everybody else’s norm or what is acceptable to others.

“She’s at an event with her parents! Be you. If you like it, you wear it.”

The entire Beckham family supported the Spice Girls star on her big day.

When Victoria took to the runway at the end of the show, she was greeted with rounds of applause from the audience and her loved ones the front row.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Aldi cashier paid the extra money for the elderly lady's shopping

Aldi worker pays for pensioner who didn't have enough money for shopping

Money

Woman blowing her nose and feeling unwell

Who is eligible for the free flu vaccine in England?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her patterned shirt from & Other Stories
Adrian and Thomas have shared an emotional message

Married At First Sight UK's Thomas and Adrian hint they are still together with emotional message

TV & Movies

It's been 12 years since the United Kingdom had a white Christmas

UK set for first white Christmas in 12 years

Weather

Best books to read this Black History Month

Black History Month: 7 inspiring books to read with your kids

Lifestyle

Black Friday 2022 label and sales in the shops

When is Black Friday 2022 and how long do the sales last?

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice 2023 tv logo

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Patsy Palmer has been confirmed for Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice 2023 confirmed lineup revealed including Patsy Palmer

Dancing On Ice 2022

Quality Street tub and chocolates

Quality Street to ditch trademark plastic wrappers to be more eco-friendly

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity full rumoured line up revealed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2022 rumoured line up including Tom Daley and Danny Dyer

TV & Movies

Happy Meals for adults are not coming to the UK

McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a blouse from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot blouse from LK Bennett
Liv Flaherty is played by Isobel Steele

Inside Emmerdale star Isobel Steele's life away from Liv Flaherty

TV & Movies

Pillar and Post are the first ever duo on the Masked Dancer

Who are Pillar and Post on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

TV & Movies