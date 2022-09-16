David Beckham in tears as he pays respects to Queen lying in state

16 September 2022, 15:46 | Updated: 16 September 2022, 15:54

David Beckham queued for 13 hours to see Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
David Beckham queued for 13 hours to see Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Picture: ITV/Getty
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

David Beckham appeared very emotional as he stepped forward to say a final goodbye to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

David Beckham, 47, looked visibly moved as he paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II who is lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The iconic footballer joined the queue at 2:00AM this morning, and reached the Queen's coffin at around 3:30PM this afternoon.

David queued alongside other members of the public for a total of 13 hours in order to say goodbye to Her Majesty for the last time.

Obviously emotional, David could be seen welling up in the moments before he moved to the coffin to bow to the late Queen.

David Beckham looked emotional as he approached Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
David Beckham looked emotional as he approached Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Picture: ITV

During his time in the queue, David spoke to ITV where he explained why it was so important for him to see the Queen lying in state.

Speaking from the queue this afternoon, David said that he was there on behalf of his grandparents and the rest of his family.

"Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways, I can speak on my behalf, the amount of times I was able to meet her through my career", he explained.

David went on: "This day was always going to be difficult, it's going to be difficult for the nation, for everyone around the world.

"Our thoughts are with the family. It's special to be here today, to celebrate and to hear the different stories."

Speaking about the times he met the Queen, David said: "The most special time was when I received my OBE, I brought my grandparents with me, and they were the ones who brought me up to be a huge Royalist and a fan of the Royal Family."

"We can all see with the love that is being shown how special she was and the legacy she leaves behind", he added: "It's a sad day, but it is a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left."

