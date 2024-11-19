Who is Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie McLoughlin?

19 November 2024, 15:07

Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin
Coleen Rooney has opened up about the death of her sister Rosie McLoughlin. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Coleen Rooney

By Hope Wilson

Coleen Rooney has bravely opened up about the loss of her younger sister Rosie McLoughlin, leading many fans to want to know more about her sibling and their strong connection.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmate Coleen Rooney, 38, has captivated viewers with her tales of family life, especially after she opened up about her sister Rosie McLoughlin.

During an emotional episode of I'm A Celeb, viewers saw the mother-of-four speak about her younger sister, whilst co-star Barry McGuigan, 63, spoke about the loss of his daughter Danika.

After Coleen bravely opened up about her sister's death, many viewers were keen to learn more about her sibling and the life she led. While Rosie was young when she passed away, Coleen has often spoken of her sibling and revealed the close bond the two shared.

Here is everything you need to know about Coleen's sister Rosie, including what syndrome she had, when she passed away and what Coleen has said about her.

Coleen Rooney often shares images of her sister Rosie
Coleen Rooney often shares images of her sister Rosie. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister?

Coleen had a younger sister named Rosie, who was adopted by Coleen's parents when the youngester was two-years-old.

Rosie was diagnosed with Rett syndrome when she was born and was often in intensive care during her short life. Despite this Coleen shared a close bond with her sibling, with the WAG revealing in her Disney+ documentary: "I used to do her hair and used to love picking clothes with me mum for her. She brought that little bit extra to the house. We fell in love with her.

"Rosie, she struggled. She couldn't walk and talk and would be in pain and sick but she still put a smile on her face."

What is Rett syndrome?

The NHS website states: "Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development, resulting in severe mental and physical disability.

"It's estimated to affect around 1 in 10,000 girls born each year and is only rarely seen in boys.

Speaking about Rosie's experience with Rett syndrome, Coleen said: "Rett syndrome is a genetic disorder, sometimes she used to force a laugh out, I think to make me mum and dad happy. Gradually her brain wasn't functioning and she couldn't eat anymore, she couldn't crawl anymore."

Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie had Rett syndrome
Coleen Rooney's sister Rosie had Rett syndrome. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

When did Rosie pass away?

Rosie passed away in 2013 with the family releasing a statement which read: "Sadly our special angel Rosie, our much-loved daughter and sister, went to Heaven at 2.50 this morning at home where she was surrounded by her loving family.

"Rosie was just 14 years old and fought a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome. Throughout her life she brought so much love and happiness to all our family and everyone who knew and met her.

"She was such a strong little girl and an inspiration to us all. We shall cherish for ever the memories we have shared and the love she showed us each and every day of her life. As a family we are heartbroken but we are blessed to have had her in our lives."

Rosie was just 14 years old when she died
Rosie was just 14 years old when she died. Picture: Instagram/Coleen Rooney

What has Coleen said about her sister?

Coleen always makes a point of remembering her sister on her birthday and the anniversary of her death.

Earlier this year the tV star shared an image of her sister with the caption: "11 years without you. We love and miss you always Rosie Mc. 💞"

Speaking on I'm A Celeb about the loss of her sister, Coleen said: "Even when Rosie died, I kept it together for my mum and dad."

The influencer continued: "She was 14 when she died, she'd be 26 now. It's hard to lose a child, I've always said that… So we're lucky to have what we've got."

