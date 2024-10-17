Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained

Cheryl in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Cheryl became one of the biggest popstars of her generation in the 2000s, both as a member of Girls Aloud and as a solo artist.

Starting as a contestant on a reality TV talent show, Cheryl quickly captivated audiences with her unique blend of charm, style, and vocal talent.

As a member of Girls Aloud, she helped redefine British pop in the early 2000s, racking up a string of hits and awards. But Cheryl didn’t stop there. Her solo career catapulted her to even greater heights, with multiple number-one singles and albums.

Beyond music, she’s become a style icon, a TV personality thanks to her stint as a judge on The X Factor, and a philanthropist, inspiring millions with her resilience, talent, and evolution as a public figure.

Here's all the important facts about Cheryl, including her age, career, family and relationships.