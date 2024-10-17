Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained
17 October 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 15:48
Cheryl became one of the biggest popstars of her generation in the 2000s, both as a member of Girls Aloud and as a solo artist.
Starting as a contestant on a reality TV talent show, Cheryl quickly captivated audiences with her unique blend of charm, style, and vocal talent.
As a member of Girls Aloud, she helped redefine British pop in the early 2000s, racking up a string of hits and awards. But Cheryl didn’t stop there. Her solo career catapulted her to even greater heights, with multiple number-one singles and albums.
Beyond music, she’s become a style icon, a TV personality thanks to her stint as a judge on The X Factor, and a philanthropist, inspiring millions with her resilience, talent, and evolution as a public figure.
Here's all the important facts about Cheryl, including her age, career, family and relationships.
How old is Cheryl?
Cheryl was born on June 30, 1983, and she celebrated her 41st birthday in 2024.
She was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, to parents Joan Callaghan and Garry Tweedy.
Cheryl has four siblings: she has a younger brother, Garry Jr, as well as three older half-siblings from her mother’s previous relationship - Joseph, Gillian, and Andrew.
When did she get her start in music and when did she form Girls Aloud?
Cheryl got her start in music in 2002 when she auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals, a reality TV show aimed at forming a new girl band.
Her standout performance led her to be selected as one of the five members of Girls Aloud, alongside Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding.
Girls Aloud officially came together in November 2002, and they quickly found success with their debut single, ‘Sound of the Underground,’ which shot to number one on the UK charts.
The group went on to become one of the most successful girl bands in British music history, with numerous hit singles and albums during their run.
What are her biggest songs?
Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love
Just some of Cheryl's biggest solo songs include:
1. ‘Fight for This Love’
2. ‘Call My Name’
3. ‘Promise This’
4. ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ (featuring Tinie Tempah)
5. ‘I Don’t Care’
6. ‘Under the Sun’
7. ‘Parachute’
8. ‘Only Human’
9. ‘The Flood’
10. ‘Ghetto Baby’
Who has she dated in the past and when was she with Liam Payne?
Cheryl has had a few high-profile relationships over the years. Here's a look at some of the most notable:
1. Ashley Cole – Cheryl married the professional footballer in 2006, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2010 following reports of Cole's infidelity. The couple's relationship was widely covered in the media during their time together.
2. Derek Hough – After her split from Ashley Cole, Cheryl was briefly linked to dancer Derek Hough in 2010. Hough reportedly supported her through a tough time, including when she was battling malaria, but the romance didn’t last long.
3. Tre Holloway – Cheryl dated American dancer Tre Holloway for about a year, starting in 2012. They met while she was performing, but their relationship ended in 2013, with distance and their demanding careers reportedly being factors.
4. Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini – Cheryl married French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in July 2014 after a whirlwind romance. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 2016 after 18 months.
5. Liam Payne – Cheryl's relationship with Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, started in 2016. The couple welcomed a son, Bear, in March 2017, but they split in 2018.
Cheryl and Liam Payne first met in 2008 when Liam auditioned for The X Factor as a teenager. At the time, Cheryl was a judge on the show, and their meeting was brief.
Years later, they reconnected in early 2016, sparking a romance that quickly gained media attention.
The reasons for their split were largely attributed to the pressures of their careers and the challenges of balancing work with family life. Liam later spoke in interviews about struggling with the demands of fatherhood at a young age and the strain that Cheryl's high-profile status placed on their relationship.
How many children does she have?
Cheryl has one child, a son named Bear, who was born in March 2017.
She shared Bear with her ex-partner, Liam Payne, who died aged 31 in 2024.