Cheryl facts: Girls Aloud singer's age, songs, son and relationship with Liam Payne explained

17 October 2024, 10:56 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 15:48

Cheryl in 2018
Cheryl in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Cheryl became one of the biggest popstars of her generation in the 2000s, both as a member of Girls Aloud and as a solo artist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Starting as a contestant on a reality TV talent show, Cheryl quickly captivated audiences with her unique blend of charm, style, and vocal talent.

As a member of Girls Aloud, she helped redefine British pop in the early 2000s, racking up a string of hits and awards. But Cheryl didn’t stop there. Her solo career catapulted her to even greater heights, with multiple number-one singles and albums.

Beyond music, she’s become a style icon, a TV personality thanks to her stint as a judge on The X Factor, and a philanthropist, inspiring millions with her resilience, talent, and evolution as a public figure.

Here's all the important facts about Cheryl, including her age, career, family and relationships.

  1. How old is Cheryl?

    Cheryl in 2022
    Cheryl in 2022. Picture: Getty

    Cheryl was born on June 30, 1983, and she celebrated her 41st birthday in 2024.

    She was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, to parents Joan Callaghan and Garry Tweedy.

    Cheryl has four siblings: she has a younger brother, Garry Jr, as well as three older half-siblings from her mother’s previous relationship - Joseph, Gillian, and Andrew.

  2. When did she get her start in music and when did she form Girls Aloud?

    Girls Aloud in 2002
    Girls Aloud in 2002. Picture: Getty

    Cheryl got her start in music in 2002 when she auditioned for Popstars: The Rivals, a reality TV show aimed at forming a new girl band.

    Her standout performance led her to be selected as one of the five members of Girls Aloud, alongside Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding.

    Girls Aloud officially came together in November 2002, and they quickly found success with their debut single, ‘Sound of the Underground,’ which shot to number one on the UK charts.

    The group went on to become one of the most successful girl bands in British music history, with numerous hit singles and albums during their run.

  3. What are her biggest songs?

    Cheryl Cole - Fight For This Love

    Just some of Cheryl's biggest solo songs include:

    1. ‘Fight for This Love’

    2. ‘Call My Name’

    3. ‘Promise This’

    4. ‘Crazy Stupid Love’ (featuring Tinie Tempah)

    5. ‘I Don’t Care’

    6. ‘Under the Sun’

    7. ‘Parachute’

    8. ‘Only Human’

    9. ‘The Flood’

    10. ‘Ghetto Baby’

  4. Who has she dated in the past and when was she with Liam Payne?

    Cheryl and Ashley Cole in 2006
    Cheryl and Ashley Cole in 2006. Picture: Getty

    Cheryl has had a few high-profile relationships over the years. Here's a look at some of the most notable:

    1. Ashley Cole – Cheryl married the professional footballer in 2006, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2010 following reports of Cole's infidelity. The couple's relationship was widely covered in the media during their time together.

    2. Derek Hough – After her split from Ashley Cole, Cheryl was briefly linked to dancer Derek Hough in 2010. Hough reportedly supported her through a tough time, including when she was battling malaria, but the romance didn’t last long.

    3. Tre Holloway – Cheryl dated American dancer Tre Holloway for about a year, starting in 2012. They met while she was performing, but their relationship ended in 2013, with distance and their demanding careers reportedly being factors.

    4. Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini – Cheryl married French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in July 2014 after a whirlwind romance. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 2016 after 18 months.

    5. Liam Payne – Cheryl's relationship with Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, started in 2016. The couple welcomed a son, Bear, in March 2017, but they split in 2018.

    Cheryl and Liam Payne in 2018
    Cheryl and Liam Payne in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Cheryl and Liam Payne first met in 2008 when Liam auditioned for The X Factor as a teenager. At the time, Cheryl was a judge on the show, and their meeting was brief.

    Years later, they reconnected in early 2016, sparking a romance that quickly gained media attention.

    The reasons for their split were largely attributed to the pressures of their careers and the challenges of balancing work with family life. Liam later spoke in interviews about struggling with the demands of fatherhood at a young age and the strain that Cheryl's high-profile status placed on their relationship.

  5. How many children does she have?

    Cheryl has one child, a son named Bear, who was born in March 2017.

    She shared Bear with her ex-partner, Liam Payne, who died aged 31 in 2024.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes pour in from Dermot O'Leary, Olly Murs and more following his shock death aged 31

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell

Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained

Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained

Harry Styles in 2022

Harry Styles facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs and family revealed

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne's family break silence following One Direction star's tragic death

Liam Payne leaves behind him mum and dad and two older sisters following his tragic death

Liam Payne family: Who are the One Direction star's mum, dad and sisters?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Amanda Holden is paid tribute to Liam Payne

Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden pays tribute to 'brilliant' Liam Payne following his tragic death
Liam Payne welcomed a son in 2017 with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Liam Payne and son Bear's relationship including first moments to last picture

Liam Payne's two X Factor auditions

Liam Payne's amazing X Factor auditions from 2008 and 2010 remembered

One Direction's best songs

One Direction's 15 biggest and best songs

Liam Payne in 2023

One Direction singer Liam Payne has died, aged 31

Trending on Heart

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

How David Tennant's Rivals sex scene ended in disaster

Dev Griffin

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Brendan O'Carroll in Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys joke controversy explained: What happened and when will the Christmas special air?

TV & Movies

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Sacha and Ross are rumoured to be on the rocks

MAFS UK's Sacha left 'devastated' after Ross dumped her days after show ended

Married at First Sight

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks go back in October 2024?

Lifestyle

More claims have been made about the upcoming episodes of MAFS UK

MAFS UK couple set to be 'kicked off show' over 'controlling' behaviour

Married at First Sight

Tommy Fury and Coleen Rooney are both rumoured to be entering the jungle

I'm A Celebrity 2024 full rumoured line-up so far revealed

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan were reportedly growing close on the show

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals what really happened between her and Ryan in dramatic statement

Married at First Sight

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

The Hunter's Moon is back for October 2024

Why October's 'Hunter's Moon' is one of the most special of 2024

Lifestyle