Cheryl shares emotional tribute to Sarah Harding on Girls Aloud star’s 40th birthday

Cheryl has shared an emotional montage of Sarah Harding. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

The Girls Aloud stars have shared tributes to their late bandmate Sarah Harding on what would have been her birthday.

Cheryl has led tributes to Girls Aloud co-star Sarah Harding on her 40th birthday.

Singer Sarah died at the age of 39 in September after a battle with breast cancer.

Sharing her best memories of the star, Cheryl posted a collection of clips in a montage which also features Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberly Walsh.

The 38-year-old wrote alongside the video: “Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime ✨ #Sarahs40th”.

At one point in the clip, Kimberley, 39, is heard talking about meeting Sarah on Popstars: The Rivals.

"Seeing this blonde bombshell running around the auditions like a madwoman,” she tells the camera.

Cheryl then adds: "[She] Always stood out as her own character, and kind of a crazy one that was just unique and in her own world."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “love this montage, such precious memories ❤️ Sarah will forever be in our thoughts, wishing her a heavenly 40th birthday, I know she’s having a ball today up there 🕊🤍.”

Cheryl and Sarah Harding were both in Girls Aloud together. Picture: Alamy

“Thinking of you all today!! Such precious memories! 💗✨,” someone else said, while a third added: “Taken far far too soon 😢❤️❤️❤️.”

Nicola Roberts also shared her own tribute to Sarah with a string of photos on Instagram.

She said alongside it: “Happy Earth birthday Sarah. Love, miss and thinking about you all the time.

Sarah Harding past away in September 2021. Picture: Alamy

“I feel your energy like you’re still here. Wish we could have ran riot around town like we used to for your big 4.0 today! Cause a supernova up there electric girl ⚡️🪐✨💫 💔.”

Next to her own throwback photos of Sarah, Kimberley Walsh said: “Today is a very strange day. We have celebrated so many birthdays together over the years so this feels very surreal.

“I hoped with all my heart that we would be celebrating our 40th’s together too as we planned.

“You ALWAYS brought the party and I have spent today reflecting and reliving all the amazing memories we made.”

Sarah passed away on September 5, 13 months after she revealed she was battling breast cancer which had spread.

The late star’s mum confirmed the news, writing on her Instagram page: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”