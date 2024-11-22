I'm A Celebrity 2024 secret signals to family and friends explained

22 November 2024, 17:11

I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed
I'm A Celebrity secret signals revealed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Here are all of the I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates secret signals revealed.

The I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates have been providing plenty entertainment for us all in the jungle, however this doesn't stop them from missing loved ones at home.

Due to this, many of the celebrities will create signals to send a 'secret message' to their family and friends back in the UK. This has happened in previous years with winner Giovanna Fletcher wiggling her fingers for her kids, whilst Chris Moyles made a 'T' shape for his girlfriend Tiffany.

This year we've seen Danny Jones, Alan Halsall, Jane Moore, Dean McCullough, Melvin Odoom and Coleen Rooney share some sweet gestures to those watching the show thousands of miles away.

Here are all of the I'm A Celeb 2024 secret signals revealed and the special meaning behind them.

The I'm A Celeb castmates have secret signals
The I'm A Celeb castmates have secret signals . Picture: ITV

Danny Jones

McFly's Danny appears to point his finger when Ant and Dec say his name in camp. Whilst the singer hasn't revealed why he does this, Danny's wife Georgia confirmed that the singer told their six-year-old son Cooper to look out for him making a 'secret' hand gesture for him.

During an interview on Lorraine, Georgia said: "Cooper has got a little signal that he watches out for, Danny has done it!"

Whilst she did not reveal what that special signal was, Danny's pointing has become a regular fixture on the show, so it is assumed that this is the gesture!

Danny Jones points when his name is called
Danny Jones points when his name is called. Picture: ITV

Coleen Rooney

'Wagatha Christie' icon Coleen has a slightly less overt signal to show her kids she's thinking of them.

The mother-of-four wears a necklace adorned with her sons' names, with Coleen planning on pointing to this accessory to show her boys she's thinking of them, according to The Sun.

Alan Halsall

Coronation Street actor Alan has been seen making a heart shape with his hands whilst in camp. It is believed he does this for his 11-year-old daughter Sienna-Rae, whom he shares with ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson.

The TV star has spoken about his bond with his daughter, telling campmates: "I love what I've got, even now I'm on my own, I love it when it's me and Sienna."

Alan Halsall will make a heart shape
Alan Halsall will make a heart shape. Picture: ITV

Dean McCullough

Presenter Dean places his necklace in his mouth when Ant and Dec reveal who is taking part in the trial. He appears to have a close relationship with his mum Ann, who sent her son a message of support, telling The Mirror: "The trials have been tough and he’ll be beating himself up over it.

"He just needs to remember to do his best and have fun. I’m so proud of him. He is so loved and we are all cheering him on."

Dean McCullough wears a necklace on I'm A Celeb
Dean McCullough wears a necklace on I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Jane Moore

Loose Women's Jane seems to rub her arm when her name is called out in camp. Whilst neither she nor her family and friends have confirmed this is her 'secret signal', fans seem to think it is!

Melvin Odoom

DJ Melvin tends to wink during the camp meeting in the morning. Again, none of Melvin's family or friends have confirmed whether this 'signal' is for them, however viewers believe this is his gesture to those at home.

