I’m A Celebrity 2020: All the stars secret signals to their families and what they mean

The I'm A Celeb stars have secret messages for their loved ones. Picture: ITV

Giovanna Fletcher, Shane Richie and Vernon Kay all have their own secret gestures to their family.

I’m A Celebrity is looking a little different this year, with the stars currently living in an abandoned Welsh castle.

But while they might not be thousands of miles away in Australia, the celeb line up are clearly still missing their nearest and dearest.

In fact, many of them have come up with secret signals to let their family know they are thinking about them.

Check out what the signals mean below…

Giovanna communicates with her kids by wiggling her hand on her nose every time Ant and Dec arrive in camp or there is a live trial.

Her husband Tom Fletcher previously said their kids - six-year-old Buzz, four-year-old Buddy, and two-year-old Max - look out for the signal.

Read More: What are the I'm A Celebrity 2020 viewing figures?

During an interview with McFly on This Morning, McFly’s Tom said: "Yeah, that's for the boys".

Shane Richie’s wife Christie previously revealed the sweet way her husband is communicating with their kids from camp.

As Ant and Dec entered the castle to speak to the camp during the first week, the EastEnders actor can be seen putting his fingers over his face.

Christie shared a screenshot of this move on Instagram, writing: "Shane’s special signal to the children, telling them he loves them."

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Adorable & typical of Shane keeping that connection with his kids while he’s in the castle."

Vernon has his own special message for wife Tess Daly as he flashes the chunky Elvis ring she gave him whenever he's on screen.

Strictly’s Tess posted on Instagram: "He touches his left ear as a signal for me. I’m delighted for the girls were made up! Xx."

Vernon also went right up to the camera during one of the trials, saying to his children: "Hello, Phoebe, hello Amber."

Dad-of-two Russell also has his own gestures, but viewers are yet to work them out yet.

When quizzed asked Lorraine Kelly, his wife Louise admitted: "He might have a couple of signs, yes."

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec defend Beverley Callard after she ‘ate scotch egg’ despite being vegan