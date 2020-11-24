I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec defend Beverley Callard after she ‘ate scotch egg’ despite being vegan

24 November 2020, 10:18 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 11:26

Beverley Callard has been defended by Ant and Dec after I'm A Celeb fans accused her of lying about her veganism.

Beverley Callard has been defended by Ant and Dec after I'm A Celeb fans accused her of lying about her vegan diet.

I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard has been the centre of controversy this week after she seemingly ate a scotch egg, despite being vegan.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity 2020: Is Beverley Callard vegan and what does she eat in camp?

The Coronation Street actress doesn’t eat any meat products, which means she can’t take part in some eating trials and gets given different food packages.

But on Monday night, Bev was spotted tucking into a scotch egg that was won by Ruthie Henshall in the Castle Coin challenge.

A scotch egg is a hard boiled egg with breaded sausage meat, which means it definitely isn’t vegan.

Read More: I'm A Celebrity 2020: What does Giovanna Fletcher’s hand gesture mean?

After angry viewers took to Twitter accusing Bev of lying about her dietary choices, hosts Ant and Dec were quick to defend her.

Responding to a viewer, Dec wrote: “She got a vegan one tbf. D #imacelebrity.”

But that didn’t stop fans accusing Bev of using veganism to get out of the trials, as one wrote: "The UK watching Bev eating her scotch egg after telling the nation she’s vegan..."

Another added: "Bev eating a scotch egg after being a vegan since March #ImACeleb."

Beverley Callard tucked into a scotch egg
Beverley Callard tucked into a scotch egg. Picture: ITV

This comes after Bev was given vegan options during her first bushtucker trial, Frights Of The Round Table.

While Vernon Kay was given sheep’s brain, the Corrie star was given fermented tofu and vomit fruit.

And viewers also accused her of lying again after she enjoyed a Jammie Dodger after another Castle Coin challenge.

One wrote: "Woah Bev is vegan. Jammie Dodgers aren't vegan. Was someone a little fibber to get out of eating challenges?"

Another said: "Who's gonna tell Beverley that Jammie Dodgers aren't vegan?"

While a third added: "I take it that Beverley isn't a vegan any more then."

However, it turns out Jammie Dodgers actually are vegan after a recent recipe change and are made with 100% plant-based ingredients.

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec respond to viewer backlash over Saturday's episode

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby defended the I'm A Celebrity presenting duo

Holly Willoughby defends Ant and Dec after they're accused of 'helping AJ and Jess' during trial

Celebrities

The three Bake Off finalists are battling it out tonight

Who will win the Great British Bake Off final 2020?

Great British Bake Off

Holly Willoughby's floral dress is from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black floral dress from Ghost

Celebrities

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What are the Great British Bake Off themes?

Great British Bake Off

Here's the odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Trending on Heart

A mum admitted to leaving her daughter alone for 15 minutes

Mum divides opinion after leaving 7-year-old daughter home alone for 15 minutes

Lifestyle

When will lockdown end in England? Here's what we know...

When is the last day of lockdown in England?

News

Some shops are extending their opening times over Christmas

All the shops changing their opening hours after lockdown in England

Lifestyle

Hairdressers and salons will reopen in December in England

Can hairdressers and beauty salons open after lockdown in England?

News

Hotels could be allowed to reopen

Will hotels open in England after lockdown?

News