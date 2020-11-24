I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec defend Beverley Callard after she ‘ate scotch egg’ despite being vegan

Beverley Callard has been defended by Ant and Dec after I'm A Celeb fans accused her of lying about her veganism.

I’m A Celebrity’s Beverley Callard has been the centre of controversy this week after she seemingly ate a scotch egg, despite being vegan.

The Coronation Street actress doesn’t eat any meat products, which means she can’t take part in some eating trials and gets given different food packages.

But on Monday night, Bev was spotted tucking into a scotch egg that was won by Ruthie Henshall in the Castle Coin challenge.

A scotch egg is a hard boiled egg with breaded sausage meat, which means it definitely isn’t vegan.

After angry viewers took to Twitter accusing Bev of lying about her dietary choices, hosts Ant and Dec were quick to defend her.

Responding to a viewer, Dec wrote: “She got a vegan one tbf. D #imacelebrity.”

But that didn’t stop fans accusing Bev of using veganism to get out of the trials, as one wrote: "The UK watching Bev eating her scotch egg after telling the nation she’s vegan..."

Another added: "Bev eating a scotch egg after being a vegan since March #ImACeleb."

Beverley Callard tucked into a scotch egg. Picture: ITV

This comes after Bev was given vegan options during her first bushtucker trial, Frights Of The Round Table.

While Vernon Kay was given sheep’s brain, the Corrie star was given fermented tofu and vomit fruit.

And viewers also accused her of lying again after she enjoyed a Jammie Dodger after another Castle Coin challenge.

One wrote: "Woah Bev is vegan. Jammie Dodgers aren't vegan. Was someone a little fibber to get out of eating challenges?"

Another said: "Who's gonna tell Beverley that Jammie Dodgers aren't vegan?"

While a third added: "I take it that Beverley isn't a vegan any more then."

However, it turns out Jammie Dodgers actually are vegan after a recent recipe change and are made with 100% plant-based ingredients.

