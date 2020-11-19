I'm A Celebrity 2020: Is Beverley Callard vegan and what does she eat in camp?

I’m a Celebrity’s Beverley Callard recently took part in a gruesome eating challenge alongside Vernon Kay.

The Coronation Street actress was voted to take part in Frights of the Round where she was forced to eat a number of disgusting dishes while sitting around a spinning table.

But Bev, 63, soon revealed that she was vegan, so was able to dodge the sheep brain for meat-free dishes, including vomit fruit, fermented plums and fermented tofu.

So, what does Beverley Callard eat in the I’m A Celeb castle?

While ITV is hasn't confirmed whether Beverley receives separate food parcels to the rest of the camp, this is how it usually works.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi, who appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2017, previously revealed that she was supplied with alternate meals during her stay.

She had been vegan for a few months and said she became physically sick when she tried to eat meat, explaining: “So I had meat and I was really, really physically sick – five times in one hour.

“It was horrible and then after that I asked for vegan food and they were very accommodating, it was fine.”

Beverley was given vegan options during the I'm A Celeb eating trial. Picture: ITV

James McVey from the Vamps - who was a contestant back in 2018 - was also a vegetarian.

It was reported that he was given a vegetarian option when food was delivered to camp, and if they won stars for meals, he received a portion of tofu.

When one meal saw the stars tucking into Emu sausages, James was given vegetarian sausages instead.

At one point fans questioned whether he was chowing down on wallaby wings, but his friends at home assured everybody that he was only eating vegetables.

They Tweeted: “Hey guys. James is vegetarian and he didn’t eat any wallaby tonight, just the veggies that came with the meals they were given.”

Luckily, rice and beans are always vegan!

