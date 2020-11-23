I'm A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec respond to viewer backlash over Saturday's episode

23 November 2020, 10:07 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 10:44

I'm A Celeb's Ant and Dec have hit back over the recent highlights episode.

Ant and Dec have been cheering us up by bringing us the latest I’m A Celebrity gossip every evening.

But the pair were forced to address recent backlash after viewers criticised Saturday night’s highlights show.

Over the weekend, fans tuned in to see what the celebs were getting up to in the Welsh castle, but a pre-recorded highlights show was aired instead.

After some fans shared their disappointment on social media, Ant and Dec responded in the opening of Sunday evening’s show.

Ant and Dec joked about the I'm A Celebrity highlights episode
Ant and Dec joked about the I'm A Celebrity highlights episode. Picture: ITV

Dec said: "We have a bumper 75 minute show for you and we are completely live without a highlights package in sight."

Ant added: "Yes, thanks for all your messages about last night's pre-recorded highlights show."

Read More: Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’

Dec then interrupted: "It wasn't just highlights there was loads of unseen footage."

Ant continued: "We really appreciate the feedback...although I should point out that medically, I can't actually do that to myself."

“Coming up on tonight’s live show which by the way is a belter,” Dec continued.

Before Ant replied: “So it should be, it's taken two days to make,” before Dec joked: “Don’t you start.”

And those watching found the whole thing hilarious, with one writing on Twitter: "So funny @antanddec addressing the feedback about Saturday nights show Rolling on the floor laughing we love you guys."

Another Tweeted: "Brilliant and typical of @antanddec acknowledging the hate for last night’s highlights show."

A third added: "Hahahahaha well done lads on addressing the highlights show. I admire your sense of humour. Does that mean you won’t do it again though?"

This comes after fans kicked off on social media the night before, with one writing: "What was that travesty of a show tonight. Highlights? After 7 days? Give over. You might do highlights after the whole show has finished. "

Another said: "What a pathetic idea this highlight show is in a Saturday night that for real?"

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity viewers call for show to stay in North Wales for good

