Boris Johnson under pressure to order 'circuit-breaker' half term lockdown

14 October 2020, 07:57

Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to bring in a 'circuit breaker'
Alice Dear

There is a 60 per cent chance the Prime Minister will bring in the new measures, according to reports.

Despite Boris Johnson's introduction of the three tier system this week, the Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to put the nation under a 'circuit-breaker' lockdown.

It has been reported that the PM's medical advisors did encourage a mini-lockdown, however, Boris refused to bring in the "draconian" measures.

Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer is also calling for a lockdown in order to stop the increasing spread of COVID.

The Labour leader is calling for a lockdown of up to three weeks.

The PM announced the three tier system this week following pressure to lockdown over half term
According to The Sun, a close cabinet colleague said last night that there is a 60 per cent chance Boris will announce the mini-lockdown for the half term period.

Northern Ireland are expected to announce a circuit breaker of their own today, lasting four weeks, where schools, pubs and restaurants will shut.

The lockdown is said to close schools for half of the time, while restaurants and bars can remain open with a takeaway service.

Keir Starmer is also calling for a lockdown in order to stop the increasing spread of COVID
This comes after the PM announced the three tier system for England.

The tiers – medium, high and very high – determine the lockdown measures in each area across the country, with the Liverpool City region falling straight into tier three.

The Government have launched a new search engine which allows people to see which tier they are in, and what restrictions are in place.

