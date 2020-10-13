When does the new three tier system start in England?

13 October 2020, 14:37

Boris Johnson announced the three tier system in a press conference on Monday
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The three tier system announced by Boris Johnson will come into force this week.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new three tier system for England.

The three tiers – medium, high and very high – will tell people how severe the infection rate is in their local area, and therefore how severe the lockdown rules are.

Depending where your area sits on the scale, you will need to follow the Government's restrictions or face potential fines.

When does the new three tier system start in England?

The new measure will start from Wednesday, October 14.

You can now find which tier you fall into on the Government's website
How can I find out what tier I am in?

The Government have set up a search engine to allow people to find out what tier they are in.

You can enter your postcode for the results on the website here.

What do the different tiers mean?

Tier 1 - Medium

For people in the 'medium' tier, which is the majority of England, the lockdown rules include the rule of six as well as a 10pm curfew for the hospitality sector.

Tier 2 - High

If your area falls into tier 2, or 'high', the same rules apply, but the Government is also banning any interactions between households or support bubbles indoors.

The rule of six will remain for these areas outdoors, where the virus struggles to spread.

Tier 3 - Very High

Tier 3 applies to areas in England where the virus is transmitting rapidly and where the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.

In these areas, no social mixing will be allowed indoors or outdoors.

Pubs and bars will also be closing in areas marked as 'very high'.

Schools and universities will stay open in all these areas.

READ NOW: Pubs in tier three can stay open if they offer ‘substantial meals’ with alcohol

FA chairman Greg Clarke: I left Project Big Picture talks after breakaway league threat

Coronavirus: Labour leader demands two to three week 'circuit breaker' lockdown

Coronavirus: UK reports 143 coronavirus deaths - highest daily figure since June

