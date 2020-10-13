Pubs in tier three can stay open if they offer ‘substantial meals’ with alcohol

13 October 2020, 07:55

Pubs may be able to stay open if they change the way they work
Pubs may be able to stay open if they change the way they work. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed a way pubs can stay open in tier three.

In Boris Johnson's address to the nation this week, the PM announced a new three tier system to help simplify lockdown rules across England.

The three tiers – medium, high and very high – determine how severe lockdown measures need to be.

The Prime Minister announced that pubs and bars, but not restaurants, must close in tier three areas.

However, he later suggested that pubs could remain open if "they operate as if they were a restaurant".

READ MORE: What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean in Boris Johnson's new three tier system?

Boris Johnson said pubs would have to serve drinks alongside 'substantial meals'
Boris Johnson said pubs would have to serve drinks alongside 'substantial meals'. Picture: PA

Explaining the new measures, the PM said: "The exact restrictions at this level – very high – will be worked out with local leaders along with tailored packages of support.

"But, at a minimum, they will sadly include a ban on all social mixing between households in private places including gardens."

He added: "Pubs and bars must close unless they can operate solely as a restaurant, serving alcohol only as part of a main meal."

The comments give some businesses in tier three areas hope of staying open
The comments give some businesses in tier three areas hope of staying open. Picture: Getty

He went on to add that pubs would have to serve alcohol alongside a 'substantial meal'.

Boris Johnson said: "Pubs and bars must close, and can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant – which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal.

"They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal."

READ NOW: Government postcode checker: What tier am I in?

