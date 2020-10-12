Government postcode checker: What tier am I in?

As Boris Johnson announces a new three tier system of lockdown, how do you find out which tier you are in?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that people in England will now be following a three tier lockdown system.

The tiers include medium, high and very high, which will all determine how severe lockdown measures are in each place.

Many areas already in local lockdowns will go straight into tier 2, while those in tier 3 will see their pubs and bars closed.

What tier am I in?

You can find out which tier your local area is in soon on a website the Government is currently working on.

On the other hand, you can also use the NHS COVID-19 app to find the results.

What do the different tiers mean?

Tier 1 - Medium

For people in the 'medium' tier, which is the majority of England, the lockdown rules include the rule of six as well as a 10pm curfew for the hospitality sector.

Tier 2 - High

If your area falls into tier 2, or 'high', the same rules apply, but the Government is also banning any interactions between households or support bubbles indoors.

The rule of six will remain for these areas outdoors where the virus struggles to spread.

Tier 3 - Very High

Tier 3 applies to areas in England where the virus is transmitting rapidly and where the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.

In these areas, no social mixing will be allowed indoors or outdoors.

Pubs and bars will also be closing in areas marked as 'very high'.

Schools and universities will stay open in all these areas.

