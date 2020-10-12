Breaking News

What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean in Boris Johnson's new three tier system?

What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean? Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Boris Johnson has announced a new three tier system for England, but what does medium, high and very high mean?

Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons a new three tier system would be put in place to help simplicity lockdown rules across England.

Every area in England will fall under either the medium, high or very high tier, depending on the infection rate of COVID-19 in the area.

But what does each tier mean?

What do the different tiers mean? Picture: Getty

Tier 1 - Medium

For people in the 'medium' tier, which is the majority of England, the lockdown rules include the rule of six as well as a 10pm curfew for the hospitality sector.

Tier 2 - High

If your area falls into tier 2, or 'high', the same rules apply, but the Government is also banning any interactions between households or support bubbles indoors.

The rule of six will remain for these areas outdoors, where the virus struggles to spread.

Tier 3 - Very High

Tier 3 applies to areas in England where the virus is transmitting rapidly and where the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.

In these areas, no social mixing will be allowed indoors or outdoors.

Pubs and bars will also be closing in areas marked as 'very high'.

Schools and universities will stay open in all these areas.

