Breaking News

Government launch official postcode checker to find out which tier you are in

You can now access the Government's online postcode checker. Picture: Getty/GOV.UK/PA

By Alice Dear

The Government's postcode checker went live today, and you can now find out if your local area is in tier one, two or three.

Boris Johnson announced in a press conference on Monday that England will be using a three tier system to simplify the lockdown rules in each area.

The three tiers include medium, high and very high, depending on the infection rate.

Now, the Government's official postcode checker has launched.

The new search engine allows you to put in your postcode to find out whether you are in a medium, high or very high tier.

READ MORE: What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean in Boris Johnson's new three tier system?

The postcode checker will tell you whether you are in a medium, high or very high area. Picture: GOV.UK

The website will also direct you to a list of things you can and cannot do in your area.

You can also put in the postcode of somewhere you plan to travel to in order to understand the lockdown measures when you are there.

You can access the postcode checker here.

Boris Johnson announced the new three tier system in a press conference on Monday. Picture: PA

What does each tier mean?

Tier 1 - Medium

For people in the 'medium' tier, which is the majority of England, the lockdown rules include the rule of six as well as a 10pm curfew for the hospitality sector.

Tier 2 - High

If your area falls into tier 2, or 'high', the same rules apply, but the Government is also banning any interactions between households or support bubbles indoors.

The rule of six will remain for these areas outdoors, where the virus struggles to spread.

Tier 3 - Very High

Tier 3 applies to areas in England where the virus is transmitting rapidly and where the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.

In these areas, no social mixing will be allowed indoors or outdoors.

Pubs and bars will also be closing in areas marked as 'very high'.

Schools and universities will stay open in all these areas.

READ NOW: Pubs in tier three can stay open if they offer ‘substantial meals’ with alcohol