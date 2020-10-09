You can now buy a half Christmas tree, perfect for people who hate decorating the back

The half Christmas Tree is perfect for making the most of small spaces. Picture: Hammacher Schlemmer

By Alice Dear

Christmas Tree decorating has been revolutionised, and we couldn't be happier.

With Christmas just around the corner, and with the year we've all had, no one can blame us for being excited about Christmas.

Christmas dinners are being planned, presents are being bought, and people are trying to decide what kind of Christmas Tree they want to get this year.

Well, if you hate decorating the back of the Christmas Tree just as much as we do, look no further.

The Christmas Tree is perfect for people who hate decorating the back of the tree. Picture: Hammacher Schlemmer

You can now buy yourself a 'half- Christmas Tree' – perfect for lazy decorators, or people looking to save some space.

You can grab yours at Hammacher Schlemmer this year, for around £192.

The tree, called the Against the Wall Christmas Tree, is available with white or multicolour lights. Picture: Hammacher Schlemmer

The tree, called the Against the Wall Christmas Tree, is available with white or multicolour lights, and will fit perfectly in any home this festive season.

The description on their website reads: "Ideal for smaller living spaces where a full-sized tree is impractical, it possesses a full tree’s width and suggestion of depth due to its lifelike PVC and PE tips.

"The boughs provide a sense of lush, dense foliage and are pre-strung with multicolor or warm white LEDs rated for 25,000 hours."

