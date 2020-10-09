Netflix release first look at The Princess Switch 2, starring a third Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be out on Netflix in November. Picture: Netflix

The Princess Switch: Switched Again is coming to Netflix very soon as the festive season approaches.

The Princess Switch was an instant hit with rom-com lovers back in 2018 when the first film was released onto Netflix.

Now, a sequel is on the way this Christmas, and we could not be more excited.

Netflix have now released first look pictures of Vanessa Hudgens in the new series, and – believe it or not – there's a third lookalike on the cards.

The first film saw Duchess Margaret and Stacy switch places for good after finding love in each other's lives.

Vanessa Hudgens will be playing three people in the new flick. Picture: Netflix

Stacy and Duchess Margaret will be returning for a new film. Picture: Netflix

Now, the sequel will see Vanessa play a third lookalike, Fiona, Duchess Margaret's wild-child cousin.

The new flick will also see Duchess Margaret take the throne of Montenaro, but struggle with her relationship with Kevin.

In a bid to get them back together, Stacy – who has since become a Princess – comes up with a "master plan".

We're guessing this means there will be another switch on the cards.

The new flick will see Duchess Margaret take the throne of Montenaro. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming sequel, High School Musical star Vanessa said: "After I read it I thought, 'Ooh man, this is going to be a lot of work'.

"Three of me? Me, myself, and I! I was very excited to create yet another character and had such a blast doing so. I was told they wrote in a new character but I had no idea how much fun it would actually be."

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will be out on Netflix on November 19.

