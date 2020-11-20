The Princess Switch 2 cast: who is in the Netflix film and where have you seen them before?

Who is in the cast of The Princess Switch 2? Picture: Netflix

Find out who is in the Princess Switch 2 cast and what else they've been in.

We're calling it - Christmas time has officially begun, and we cannot wait to spend the next few weeks watching festive films and eating our weight in chocolate.

And if you're searching for that perfect Christmas movie to enjoy with the family this week, The Princess Switch: Switched Again has just dropped on Netflix.

It's the sequel to the 2018 film released starring Vanessa Hudgens, which told the story of the Princess of fictional country Belgravia who switches places with a baker from Chicago who looks like her.

The Princess Switch 2 has dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

The last film saw Stacy (the baker) fall in love with Prince Edward, while Lady Margaret (the princess) fell in love with Stacy's hunky baking colleague.

The Princess Switch 2 is set two years after the first, and tells the story of where both women are now with their relationships - and introduces a third lookalike to the story.

Here's your need-to-know on the cast.

The Princess Switch cast:

Vanessa Hudgens - Margaret Delacourt (Duchess of Montenaro), Fiona Pembroke and Stacy DeNovo

Vanessa Hudgens plays the three main characters. Picture: PA

Vanessa Hudgens plays all three lead roles in the film.

The US actress has held a number of prominent roles, and she is perhaps best known for playing Gabriella in High School Musical in 2006.

More recently, she has appeared in Spring Breakers (2012), Powerless (2017), and Bad Boys For Life (2020).

Nick Sagar - Kevin Richards

Nick Sagar plays Kevin. Picture: PA

Nick plays Lady Margaret's love interest Kevin Richards.

The actor has also appeared in Ill Manors (2012), Queen of the South (2016).

Sam Palladio - Prince Edward

Sam Palladio plays Prince Edward. Picture: PA

Sam plays Prince Edward, Stacy's love interest.

The British actor has also appeared in TV shows Episodes (2012–15) and Humans (2015–2018).

Other film credits include 7 Lives (2011), Runner, Runner (2013), and Strange Magic (2015).

Lachlan Nieboer - Antonio Rossi

Lachlan Nieboer plays Antonio Rossi. Picture: PA

Lachlan plays Antonio, Margaret's Chief of Staff.

He also played Lieutenant Edward Courtenay in Downton Abbey and Ted in Charlie Countryman.

Suanne Braun - Mrs. Donatelli

Suanne Braun plays Mrs. Donatelli. Picture: PA

Suanne plays Margaret's assistant Mrs Donatelli.

She has also appeared in Stargate SG-1 and Matron Jeffrey in Summer of Rockets.

