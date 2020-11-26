The Netflix 'secret codes' that unlock your favourite family Christmas films

Many of us will be watching festive films with our families in the coming weeks. Picture: Netflix

You can use 'secret codes' to easily find your favourite festive films on Netflix - here's what you need to know.

While Christmas will look very different for many of us this year, that doesn't mean we can't indulge in the age-old tradition of laying on the sofa in a dressing gown, eating mince pies, and watching Christmas films.

Read more: You can now buy a 'Dress-IN-Gown' to look your best at virtual Christmas parties

And with most of us spending increasing amounts of time indoors, there's no better time to indulge in all the festive movies Netflix has to offer.

Many people won't be aware that there's actually a number of secret codes you can use to save yourself having to scroll through the endless options on the streaming service.

The codes allow you to easily find film in certain categories.

Read more: The Princess Switch 2 cast: who is in the Netflix film and where have you seen them before?

Jingle Jangle is one of the new releases on Netflix this year. Picture: Netflix

How to unlock Netflix Christmas films using the 'secret codes'.

First, visit https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ (if viewing on an internet browser).

You can then enter the following codes, in line with the genre of movie you'd like to watch.

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 147602

European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

NOW READ:

Vicar of Dibley to return for three episodes this Christmas