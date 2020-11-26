You can now buy a 'Dress-IN-Gown' to look your best at virtual Christmas parties

26 November 2020, 15:57

The Dress In Gown is perfect for virtual Christmas parties
The Dress In Gown is perfect for virtual Christmas parties. Picture: House of Fraser

House of Fraser are selling a 'Dress-IN-Gown' for the 2020 virtual party season.

If you, like us, have spent about 99 per cent of 2020 in a big fluffy dressing gown, we have great news.

You can now buy a comfortable - and stylish - 'Dress-IN-Gown', which couldn't be more perfect for all your virtual festive parties.

Read more: Public warned to look out for walnut-sized lumps on Christmas trees and throw them away immediately

The gown will be available to buy from the House of Fraser website, and costs £60.

It will be released on 11December, and is available to pre-order by clicking here.

The gown is available to pre-order now
The gown is available to pre-order now. Picture: House of Fraser

The product description reads: "The dress of 2020 is here. The champion of our new In-In Collection, the Dress-in-Gown is designed and guaranteed to make you feel majestic and red-carpet ready.

Read more: BBC confirm Gavin and Stacey will return following epic Christmas special

"This gown is a must have for this party season, with no expense spared on extravagance and cosiness. The perfect combination of style and slouch, the Dress-in-Gown is ideal for all your nights in this winter.

Many of us will be celebrating party season in our living rooms this year
Many of us will be celebrating party season in our living rooms this year. Picture: House of Fraser

"Dressed up, or dressed down, this luxurious, understated gown in a crisp white super soft towel texture, constructed with elegant bell sleeves and a lavish train, is guaranteed to impress your Zoom party guests.

"Designed with comfort in mind, this dress details a stylish wide neck and flattering waist tie to provide the perfect fit. Best accompanied with your most dazzling jewellery and statement heels, the Dress-in-Gown is all you need for this party season."

Martin Lewis issues gift card warning to Christmas and Black Friday shoppers

