You can now buy a 'Dress-IN-Gown' to look your best at virtual Christmas parties
26 November 2020, 15:57
House of Fraser are selling a 'Dress-IN-Gown' for the 2020 virtual party season.
If you, like us, have spent about 99 per cent of 2020 in a big fluffy dressing gown, we have great news.
You can now buy a comfortable - and stylish - 'Dress-IN-Gown', which couldn't be more perfect for all your virtual festive parties.
Read more: Public warned to look out for walnut-sized lumps on Christmas trees and throw them away immediately
The gown will be available to buy from the House of Fraser website, and costs £60.
It will be released on 11December, and is available to pre-order by clicking here.
The product description reads: "The dress of 2020 is here. The champion of our new In-In Collection, the Dress-in-Gown is designed and guaranteed to make you feel majestic and red-carpet ready.
Read more: BBC confirm Gavin and Stacey will return following epic Christmas special
"This gown is a must have for this party season, with no expense spared on extravagance and cosiness. The perfect combination of style and slouch, the Dress-in-Gown is ideal for all your nights in this winter.
"Dressed up, or dressed down, this luxurious, understated gown in a crisp white super soft towel texture, constructed with elegant bell sleeves and a lavish train, is guaranteed to impress your Zoom party guests.
"Designed with comfort in mind, this dress details a stylish wide neck and flattering waist tie to provide the perfect fit. Best accompanied with your most dazzling jewellery and statement heels, the Dress-in-Gown is all you need for this party season."
NOW READ:
Martin Lewis issues gift card warning to Christmas and Black Friday shoppers