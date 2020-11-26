You can now buy a 'Dress-IN-Gown' to look your best at virtual Christmas parties

The Dress In Gown is perfect for virtual Christmas parties. Picture: House of Fraser

House of Fraser are selling a 'Dress-IN-Gown' for the 2020 virtual party season.

If you, like us, have spent about 99 per cent of 2020 in a big fluffy dressing gown, we have great news.

You can now buy a comfortable - and stylish - 'Dress-IN-Gown', which couldn't be more perfect for all your virtual festive parties.

The gown will be available to buy from the House of Fraser website, and costs £60.

It will be released on 11December, and is available to pre-order by clicking here.

The gown is available to pre-order now. Picture: House of Fraser

The product description reads: "The dress of 2020 is here. The champion of our new In-In Collection, the Dress-in-Gown is designed and guaranteed to make you feel majestic and red-carpet ready.

"This gown is a must have for this party season, with no expense spared on extravagance and cosiness. The perfect combination of style and slouch, the Dress-in-Gown is ideal for all your nights in this winter.

Many of us will be celebrating party season in our living rooms this year. Picture: House of Fraser

"Dressed up, or dressed down, this luxurious, understated gown in a crisp white super soft towel texture, constructed with elegant bell sleeves and a lavish train, is guaranteed to impress your Zoom party guests.

"Designed with comfort in mind, this dress details a stylish wide neck and flattering waist tie to provide the perfect fit. Best accompanied with your most dazzling jewellery and statement heels, the Dress-in-Gown is all you need for this party season."

