Martin Lewis issues gift card warning to Christmas and Black Friday shoppers

Martin Lewis has urged the public to reconsider buying gift cards as presents. Picture: Getty/ITV

Martin Lewis has issued a warning for anyone planning to buy gift cards as presents this Christmas.

With Black Friday taking place on Friday, many of us will be finally starting to plan out Christmas shopping.

One present pretty much all of us have bought our loved ones in the past is a shop gift card - which provide simple and popular presents all year round.

However, money saving expert Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those planning to go down the gift card and voucher route this year, urging people to reconsider as the future of the high street is uncertain.

Martin Lewis has previously spoken out against gift cards. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his ITV Money Show, Martin said: "Try to avoid buying vouchers.

"People forget they exist, some have expiry dates and when a shop goes bust, they lose all their value."

He urged people to consider buying a charity gift card instead, as these allow you to donate money to a good cause.

Martin urged anyone who has already received a gift card to spend it as soon as possible, as if the company it's for collapses, they have no legal responsibility to honour them.

Many people will be planning to buy gift cards this year (stock image). Picture: Getty

He previously opened up about his dislike of gift cards during an appearance on This Morning last month, saying: "In this time of terrible uncertainty, and retailers won't like me saying this, the last thing I would be giving anyone for Christmas is a gift card, unless it is from a company I was absolutely rock certain."

After suggesting Amazon and Selfridges as safe bets, he added: "I'm taking a guess I don't know the strength of these companies".

