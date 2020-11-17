Vicar of Dibley to return for three episodes this Christmas

By Polly Foreman

Dawn French will reprise her role of Vicar Geraldine Grainger in three special episodes next month.

The Vicar of Dibley will return for three episodes next month, with Dawn French saying she 'couldn't be happier' to return to the beloved series.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie’s wife reveals ‘secret sign’ to kids from camp

The BBC have confirmed that the 'The Vicar Of Dibley in Lockdown' will air over the festive period, and will be made up of three 10-minute episodes.

Dawn said: Dawn said: "Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Christmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you."

Dawn French will reprise her role. Picture: BBC

Richard Curtis - who co-wrote the series, added: "Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year - and Dawn has got a lot to say about it."

The beloved sitcom originally ran from 1994 to 1998, with seasonal specials airing in 2000, 2005 and 2007.

The upcoming episodes will see Geraldine delivering her monthly sermons via Zoom - one during lockdown, one post-lockdown, and another pre-another-lockdown.

James Fleeet will also reprise his role as Hugo Horton in the specials.

The episodes will air weekly, and they will also be broadcast in one 30-minute compilation episode over Christmas.

Shane Allen, Controller of Comedy Commissioning for the BBC, said: "This triple festive treat from the nation's favourite fun-loving vicar is the warm comedy hug we’ve all missed."

The Vicar of Dibley first aired in 1994. Picture: BBC

Dawn French previously alluded to the specials during a chat with Heart.co.uk last month, telling us: "I don't think I'd do a film, although I'd never rule out anything, but there is a little something coming for Christmas. It's gorgeous, and I can't tell you any more than that, sadly.

"Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer [the show's writers] have written a little something that will be just before Christmas, hopefully.

NOW READ:

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Everything you need to know about the new series...