Dawn French teases Vicar of Dibley comeback this Christmas

The Vicar of Dibley looks set to return this Christmas. Picture: BBC/Heart

By Polly Foreman

The Vicar of Dibley star has hinted at a festive reunion for the much-loved BBC show.

Dawn French has hinted that The Vicar of Dibley will be making a return this Christmas, revealing that the writers are working on a 'little something' for the festive season.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, Dawn - who plays Vicar Geraldine in the beloved BBC sitcom - opened up about the future of the show.

She said: "I don't think I'd do a film, although I'd never rule out anything, but there is a little something coming for Christmas. It's gorgeous, and I can't tell you any more than that, sadly.

Dawn French plays Vicar Geraldine in the sitcom. Picture: BBC

"Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer [the show's writers] have written a little something that will be just before Christmas, hopefully.

The Vicar of Dibley originally aired on the BBC in 1994, and ran until 2007.

The show is hugely popular, and has returned for a number of TV specials, including most recently a short segment for BBC's Big Night In, which aired in April 2020.

The show was made available to stream on Netflix earlier this year, meaning many younger people have been discovering it for the first time during the pandemic.

The Vicar of Dibley first aired in 1994. Picture: BBC

Speaking about the younger generation watching the show, Dawn said: "I know they are. Through Twitter I get feedback from people, especially in the lockdown, people were settling down with their families and looking for things that they could all watch together that granny and grandson and everyone in the middle could all watch, and that's what they decided on, which is great.

"It just brings a whole new audience of young people who wouldn't know me from Adam."

Dawn has returned to fiction writing with her first novel in five years - named Because Of You - which is out now.

Speaking about the book, she said: "It's a book about two women who are having a baby at exactly the same time in 1999. They are both on the same ward in the same hospital, and they both have a baby daughter, but the next morning, only one of them leaves with the baby.

Dawn's new book Because of You is available to buy now. Picture: Penguin

"And the one who leaves, leaves with the other one's baby.

"So it's about a woman who steals a baby for all kinds of reasons, and then the story follows that baby's life until she's 18 when she discovers that the woman she's called her mother for all these years is not the person that she thought she knew, and is not her biological mother.

"There's a lot of shock in it, there's need for forgiveness, and this book really is about how mighty we are when it comes to forgiving each other."

