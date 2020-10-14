The Crown season four trailer teases explosive argument with Charles and Diana

A new trailer for season four of Netflix's The Crown has just landed.

An explosive argument between Prince Charles and Princess Diana has been teased in a brand-new trailer for The Crown.

Season four of the Netflix show, which drops next month, stars Josh O’Connor, 30, as a young Charles, and Emma Corrin, 24, as Diana.

The upcoming season is set in the 1980s, and the trailer features the Prince of Wales yelling at his wife, and concludes with Diana wearing her wedding dress.

Charles is seen yelling at Diana in the new trailer. Picture: Netflix

Other scenes teased in the trailer include Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, in her early days of being Prime Minister, who is seen at one point appearing to break down in tears.

The Crown stars Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Picture: Netflix

The only words heard during the trailer are from Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, who gave a speech on the day he married Charles and Diana in 1981.

The new series is set in the 1980s. Picture: Netflix

He is heard saying: “Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made -- the prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase ‘They lived happily ever after.’

“This may be because fairy stories regard marriage as an anti-climax after the romance of courtship. This is not the Christian view. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins.”

