Captain Tom Moore shares tips on how get get talking to older people in a bid to tackle loneliness

Captain Tom Moore raised over £32million for the NHS during lockdown. Picture: PA

Captain Sir Tom Moore has called on the nation to have proper conversations with older people.

Captain Tom has given tips on how young people can start conversations with lonely older people.

The 100-year-old war veteran, who raised over £32million for the NHS during lockdown by doing laps of his garden, spoke about the issue of loneliness on a new podcast.

He developed 10 conversation starters that young people can use to speak to elderly people, including asking about who their greatest influence growing up was, what what their proudest moment to date is.

Captain Sir Tom has offered tips on combatting loneliness in older people. Picture: PA

The podcast, which is available to stream now, was made in collaboration with Cadbury and Age UK’s ‘Donate Your Words’ campaign, which aims to encourage Brits to start a conversation with an older person in their family or community, to help tackle loneliness.

Captain Sir Tom's suggested conversation starters are as follows:

1. Where and when you were born?

2. What did you want to be when you were younger? Did you become what you wanted to be

3. Who was your greatest influence or role model growing up?

4. What’s one thing people are surprised to hear about you?

5. What would you say has been your proudest moment to date?

6. If you could return to a decade in which you’ve lived, which one would it be and why?

7. If you could go back and give your younger-self advice, what would that be?

8. We’ve lived through an incredible amount of change. How do you think your younger years would have been different if you were growing up now? And with social media around?

9. What three things have you learnt about life or are the most important lessons about life that you want to pass on to younger generations?

10. How would you describe your generation in four words?

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen for his services over lockdown. Picture: PA

Speaking about the campaign, Captain Sir Tom Moore said: “My mission is simple, but important. It’s been a pleasure to join forces with Cadbury and Age UK for the Donate Your Words campaign. I hope The Originals podcast will help encourage everyone to start a proper conversation with an older person today. We truly are The Originals and believe it or not, we have more in common than you may think – we have hundreds of amazing stories just waiting to be told.”

