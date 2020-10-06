You can get a free drink in a pub every week in October under a new scheme

You can claim a free pub drink this October (stock images). Picture: Getty

A new ‘Here’s to the Pub’ initiative will see pubs across the country offer free drinks to customers each week.

Customers at a number of pubs across the country will be able to get a weekly free drink throughout the month of October.

Everything from beer and wine to J2Os will be included in the 'Here's to the Pub' initiative, and more than 1,250 establishments are signed up.

Read more: How does the NHS Track and Trace app work? And how do they contact you? Important questions answered

Nick Light, from pub group Ei Publican Partnerships, said, according to a report by the Mirror: "It’s more important than ever that we support our local pubs in the new ‘normal’ to help the industry to get back on its feet."

The scheme is open throughout the month of October (stock image). Picture: Getty

"To encourage people back in, we’re running our largest ever initiative and offering pub goers their first drink for free every week in October."

He added: "There have been many missed moments over the last few months that would have been spent in the pub.

Read more: Primary school slammed for forcing kids to wear school uniform for online lessons

"From birthdays and anniversaries to first dates and bank holidays.

"With the curfew and clear guidance on table service and PPE in place, publicans and their teams are continuing to work tirelessly to create safe and sustainable environments so we can get back to enjoying these moments in the pub."

You can choose from a selection of 30 drinks, including Heineken, Rekorderlig, John Smiths Strongbow Dark Fruit, Budweiser, Heineken 0.0, Gordon’s Gin and Tonic, as well as soft drinks like J20 and Pepsi.

To claim your free drink, you simply need to visit www.great-british-pubs.co.uk, sign up to the app, choose your pub, and follow the instructions the claim your drink when you visit.

NOW READ:

Latest rules revealed for Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrison's as supermarkets warn against panic buying