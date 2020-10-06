Primary school slammed for forcing kids to wear school uniform for online lessons

6 October 2020, 10:16 | Updated: 6 October 2020, 10:25

Children have been told to wear school uniform at home
Children have been told to wear school uniform at home. Picture: Getty Images

A school has demanded its pupils wear school uniform while working from home.

With strict social distancing measures in place, lessons look a little different for a lot of children at the moment.

But one primary school has been slammed by parents after demanding their pupils wear their school uniform while being taught from home.

An anonymous user took to forum site Mumsnet with her dilemma, she explained her child’s ‘bubble’ had been closed for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The mum said: “My primary age child's school bubble has closed.

“They'll be having some video calls/lessons with school, and he's just told me they will have to wear uniform for the video meetings.”

Parents are divided over wearing school uniform at home
Parents are divided over wearing school uniform at home. Picture: Getty Images

“Am I being unreasonable to think that is a bit daft? Unnecessary? Over the top?”

She then added: “While I generally agree that uniform for schools is a good idea, for us personally, it is a faff and not having to nag my awkward child to put it on and hang it up every day would be a tiny perk to the challenging two weeks that is ahead of us.”

“Am I being unreasonable to think ‘stuff it’, and let him wear what he wants?”

And it seems as though parents were divided over the post, with many agreeing that uniform should be worn.

One person wrote: “Yes, you are being unreasonable.

“Unless you’re trying to teach your child that he can ignore rules so long as he feels they’re daft and ‘a faff’?”

Another said: “It is to help the kids distinguish between home time and school time which is completely muddled in a lockdown scenario.”

While a third suggested: “I think it’s a good idea. I saw a lot of parents doing this during the big lockdown and thought what a good idea it was then.

“For some children it will make no difference, for others it will help them feel like they are still part of school, help them focus and concentrate as they get in learning mode, and then can differentiate between school and home/free time.”

However, others agreed with the mum, saying the rule is ‘ridiculous’.

“How are they going to enforce that?,” wrote one, continuing: “I’m a teacher and I think that’s utterly bonkers. Switch your video off and let them wear what they want.”

A second chimed in: “You’re not being unreasonable! It would be ridiculous to make them wear uniform!”

