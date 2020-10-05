Mum-of-two admits she wishes she didn't have children as life was 'better' before them

5 October 2020, 12:38

The candid mum said she feels like she has lost her identity since having children
The candid mum said she feels like she has lost her identity since having children. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One mum has shared her candid opinion of motherhood after welcoming two children with her husband.

This mum-of-two has shared how she really feels about motherhood in candid open letter.

The woman, who is unnamed, shared her story with Kidspot, explaining that she wishes she didn't have her two children, and that her life would be "better" without them.

She said that she loves her two sons very much, but that "the reality just didn’t meet the expectation" when it came to having children.

READ MORE: Woman slammed as 'bad aunt' for refusing to ever babysit, even during emergency

The unnamed woman said she 'wasn't and couldn't be' who she had been before kids
The unnamed woman said she 'wasn't and couldn't be' who she had been before kids. Picture: Getty

The open letter reads: "In all honesty, it is actually quite simple and straightforward.

"Yet I suppose it's not ever said out loud by many people - I wish I didn’t have my two children because I think my life would be much better without them. Because it was better without them."

She explains that before becoming a mother, she loved her career and was in a very happy marriage where they travelled and had a great social life.

However, after having two children she "wasn't and couldn't be" who she had been before, and "not in a good way like so many other mothers experience (or at least say they do)."

The woman and her husband have two sons
The woman and her husband have two sons. Picture: Getty

The woman said that after she welcomed her first son with her husband, she became "the person she never wanted to be".

Despite her feelings, she went on to have another child with her husband, hoping a second child would change her feelings on motherhood.

However, the woman found it did not change her feelings, and admitted she felt a sense she "lost her identity".

She explains that before becoming a mother, she loved her career and was in a very happy marriage where they travelled and had a great social life.
She explains that before becoming a mother, she loved her career and was in a very happy marriage where they travelled and had a great social life. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "My career is now more of a job. While I still hold the same position, I am part time and it means I just can’t fully invest the way I once had, which was part of the reason I had loved it so much."

The woman added: "My children are loved, they truly are, but they aren’t my identity; they are not who I am or how I want to live my life.

"Instead, they are often obstacles that get in the way of how I want to live it. Or they are the centre point of what everything I do has to be based around and I don’t want to live like that.

"I miss my life how it was before kids incredibly, so much so that I daydream about what it was like frequently."

The mother ended the honest letter by saying she never would have had children if she had known how it would make her feel.

READ NOW: Study finds 43 per cent of parents won't let their kids go trick or treating this Halloween

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Children will not be allowed to trick or treat in certain areas across the UK

Trick or treating banned in lockdown areas across the UK

News

The woman has been criticised for her choice of name (stock images)

Woman slammed by friend for unusual Game of Thrones-inspired baby name
A woman has been slammed for refusing to babysit her nephew

Woman slammed as 'bad aunt' for refusing to ever babysit, even during emergency
Parents have been warned of a possible shortage of Christmas toys this year (stock images)

Parents warned of possible Christmas toy shortage as panic-buying surges online
Would you let your kids out to trick or treat this year?

Study finds 43 per cent of parents won't let their kids go trick or treating this Halloween

Trending on Heart

The NHS track and trace app was launched in September

How does the NHS Track and Trace app work? And how do they contact you? Important questions answered

News

The toe-curling story was told on The Graham Norton Show (stock images)

Groom uses wedding speech to name and shame eight guests wife cheated with
Phillip Schofield was called out by a Spin To Win caller

Phillip Schofield left red faced after caller accuses him of snubbing young daughter

This Morning

Donald Fear was crowned winner last month

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner Donald Fear bombarded by DMs asking for money

TV & Movies

Bim's takeaway have been fined £1,000 for breaking curfew rules

Takeaway fined £1,000 for serving customer four minutes after 10pm curfew

News

Try something different for Vodka Day 2020

Vodka cocktails and bottles to make and enjoy at home

Food & Health