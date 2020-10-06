Exclusive

Mrs Hinch admits she tried to 'sympathise' with trolls before they targeted son

By Alice Dear

The cleaning guru and influencer has been targeted by online trolls since finding fame.

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, found fame over night after her cleaning hacks took off on Instagram.

But while the cleaning guru has been sharing her top tips and organisation hacks with the world, she has also been dealing with a darker side to fame.

In her new book, This Is Me, Mrs Hinch opens up about how online abuse has affected her over the past two years, and how she attempted to deal with the nasty and malicious comments made about her, and her family, online.

Speaking to Heart.co.uk, Sophie revealed that at one point she tried to "sympathise" with trolls as she "could never understand" their motivations.

READ MORE: Mrs Hinch calls Stacey Solomon friendship 'amazing' despite people 'pitting them against one another'

Mrs Hinch and her husband welcomed Ronnie last year. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch explained: "At one point someone said to me, try and relate to the fact that they might be really struggling with their own lives at the moment, and this is the only way they get some sort of kick."

She added that she attempted to sympathise with her trolls, but that she couldn't when they started to target her one-year-old son, Ronnie.

Mrs Hinch said that trolls had started targeting her son. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Sophie said: "I even tried to sympathise, but then when you're reading things about your son, or your family, or your appearance, you sit and think that's just awful, it's disgusting. It's not OK."

She went on: "I personally couldn't go to bed at night knowing that I had made someone feel that way, I couldn't do it.

"I really did try to sympathise if anything, and it just doesn't make any sense."

Mrs Hinch has opened up about dealing with trolls in her new book. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Having kept quiet and not responded to online abuse for sometime, Mrs Hinch is now having her say in her new book.

Talking about why she chose to speak out now, she explained: "It has got to a point where I think, OK, it's time to have my own say with it, because it's the only way I feel like I could."

READ NOW: Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined