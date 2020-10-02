Mrs Hinch's genius fake tanning hack will stop your sheets being ruined

By Alice Dear

How do you maintain a glowing tan without ruining your sheets? Well, Mrs Hinch has the answer.

Fake tan is always a great idea, until you wake up the next morning and realise you've ruined yet another set of bed sheets.

We shouldn't have to choose between our tan and our sheets, and now we won't need to any longer.

Cleaning and hack Queen Mrs Hinch has come to the rescue yet again, and now we can sleep well knowing our tan won't transfer.

Explaining the tip on her Instagram page, Mrs Hinch – real name Sophie Hinchliffe – explained that she was trying a new hack out after fake tanning for an appearance on This Morning to promote her new book, This Is Me.

Mrs Hinch shared a genius fake tanning hack with her 3.7million followers. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

In the video, she explained that when going to bed with fake tan on, slip yourself into an old sheet before getting into bed.

This way, any fake tan coming off in the night will go onto the old sheet and not your fresh bedding.

Speaking in the video, Mrs Hinch said: "I'm all over the show about tomorrow if I'm honest, I can't even think straight. It's such a big day! I've had a shower, washed my hair, fake tanned as well."

The hack sees fake tan-wearers hop into an old bed sheet before getting into bed. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

She went on: "I thought I'd share with you a little tip that I came across on the internet that I'm trying tonight."

"Once you've fake tanned, you get an old bed sheet, and you sleep in it. As mad as it sounds, you get into bed and sleep in as normal, and it stops any fake tan getting on your bed sheets."

Mrs Hinch got her grey sheet from eBay for £8, but you could use an old one you no longer care for.

