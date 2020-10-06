Exclusive

Mrs Hinch calls Stacey Solomon friendship 'amazing' despite people 'pitting them against one another'

By Alice Dear

Mrs Hinch said she and Stacey Solomon 'help each other behind the scenes'.

Since rising to fame with her smart cleaning hacks and tips, Mrs Hinch has kept her personal life private.

However, in her new book, This Is Me, Sophie Hinchcliffe opens up about life after finding fame, dealing with anxiety and malicious trolls.

To help her navigate her new found fame, Mrs Hinch has found a friend and confidant in Loose Women's Stacey Solomon.

Speaking to heart.co.uk, Sophie said her friendship with Stacey was "amazing", even though they have had to deal with people "pitting them against each other".

Sophie Hinchcliffe said she has regular FaceTime calls with Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

She explained: "She's been amazing. We have our little FaceTime chats of a night and we'll sort of help each other.

"We're not Mrs Hinch or Stacey Solomon on the phone to one another, we're Soph and we're Stace and it's really nice to have that."

She added: "Obviously with our babies as well, with Rex and Ron, we've built this friendship up that we have. Away from the public eye.

"What's quite hard is media and press like to try and pit us against each other and make something that's not there."

Sophie said her friendship with Stacey is 'amazing'. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

Mrs Hinch went on to say that instead of listening to the trolls, her and Stacey "support each other" and are trying to show that when "women support women, amazing things happen".

The pair have children, Rex and Ron, the same age. Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

The pair went public with their friendship back in September 2019, sharing a picture of them both sat on the sofa with their babies.

At the time, Mrs Hinch captioned the image with: "One day I received a message from this amazing woman, simply asking me if I’m ok. It’s like she just knew I wasn’t. Even though I hadn’t made this apparent to anyone. I found myself pouring my heart out to her by message asking how she handles the public eye with a newborn.

"And what she said to me was 'right I’m coming round for a cuppa!' A cuppa?! I couldn’t believe it! Stacey Solomon in my house? I've followed Stacey since her X factor days so to me I was having a celeb round and I felt nervous!

"But Stacey, like me, is just a normal person and a mum simply trying to do her best in life. She turned up at my house with her beautiful baby Rex in one arm & McDonald’s in the other for us both! And I just felt myself wanting to cry. A mix of emotions I can’t even explain. We sat down, we ate junk food , fed our babies & talked .. talked for hours and I can honestly say I feel like a huge weight has been lifted and I’m ready to face this public eye! Trolls n' all! So Stacey I'm forever grateful to you, all the best darling and I can’t wait for next time."

