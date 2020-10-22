EastEnders confirms two team members have tested positive for coronavirus

By Naomi Bartram

Production will continue after two EastEnders team members tested positive for Covid.

EastEnders bosses have confirmed that two team members have tested positive for coronavirus.

However, production has not been put in jeopardy as the cases occurred in separate incidents and cast and crew are adhering to strict social distancing guidelines.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We can confirm that two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest Government guidelines.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

A source added to The Sun: "Filming wasn't affected and the protocols worked.

"Everyone is still keeping at least 2m apart and the temperate testing and deep cleaning has kept us all safe."

In order to adhere to lockdown measures, BBC bosses are currently using perspex screens, body doubles and CGI to film intimate moments.

Speaking about the new way of filming, executive producer Jon Sen said they cast and crew have been working hard to make sure production stays up and running.

He told Digital Spy: "Since we postponed filming we've been working non-stop trialling techniques, filming methods and new ways of working so that we can return to screens four times a week – as EastEnders should be.

"Filming will inevitably be a more complex process now so creating 20 minute episodes will enable us to ensure that when we return, EastEnders will still be the show the audience know and love."

This comes a few weeks after a Coronation Street cast member tested positive for coronavirus and was sent home from work.

The shooting schedule had to be adjusted in September to ensure the set was deep cleaned.

A spokeswoman for the ITV soap confirmed to the Guardian: “We can confirm a member of the Coronation Street team has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The protocols we have in place for such an eventuality have been implemented and the individual is now self isolating at home.

“Although we do not believe anyone has been within 2m of the individual, as a precaution, the production team who were working with the individual have been notified.”

The representative added: “In keeping with health and safety guidance, we have also undertaken an intensive clean of touch points in the cohort area where the individual was working and areas of the building they visited.”

The Coronation Street actor with coronavirus was not revealed, but filming was back up and running again a few days later.

