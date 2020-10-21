Former EastEnders star Brooke Kinsella gives birth to baby girl three weeks early

Brooke Kinsella has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella has shared the first photo of her newborn baby and revealed her name.

Congratulations are in order for Brooke Kinsella as the EastEnders star has given birth to a baby girl.

The soap actress - who played Kelly Taylor in EastEnders - welcomed little Elsie with husband Simon Boardley last month, and has now posted an adorable picture.

She wrote: "One whole month of utter chaos and magic. Thanks for choosing us Elsie."

She announced her baby's birth last month, revealing: "And then there was you... 💖 Elsie Rose Georgia Boardley.

"Stole our hearts immediately and forever at 1.07am on 22.09.2020."

And fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “She is absolutely beautiful 💗”

“Congratulations Brooke and family ! She is beautiful 💖💖😘😘,” said another, while a third added: “Gorgeous girl, the first months are the hardest but the most wonderful❤️❤️”.

This comes after Brooke opened up about giving birth during the pandemic, admitting that it had been a tough few months.

Thanking Simon for his support, she wrote: "Feeling so very lucky to have this guy.

"Best husband and daddy there ever was.

"Sending love to all the women who have to do some of what is the toughest and most overwhelming experience you could ever go through on their own but also to all the dads who are kept away from their partners and new babies and feel so worried and helpless.

"Covid has caused many problems and much heartbreak across the world but this is one issue I really hope changes very soon 😔🙏🏻 #butnotmaternity."

Brooke married Simon in December 2017.

She played Kelly Taylor for three years on EastEnders and was part of a powerful knife crime plot last year.

In 2008 her younger brother Ben was a victim of a fatal stabbing and Shakil Kazemi’s storyline marked the 10th anniversary of his death.

Since leaving the soap, Brooke has become an anti-knife crime campaigner.

