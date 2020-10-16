EastEnders airs horrifying Gray Atkins plot as he tries to ‘reunite kids with Chantelle’

Gray Atkins tried to reunite his children with their dead mum. Picture: BBC

Gray Atkins was stopped in his tracks by Shirley Carter during last night's EastEnders.

EastEnders fans were left horrified this week after Gray Atkins tried to kill his children.

Evil Gray previously murdered his wife Chantelle after years of domestic abuse.

And on Thursday evening, disturbing scenes saw the villain try to reunite the pair’s children with their mum.

After Gray quit his job in court, he went home and asked his boys if they wanted to see their mum again.

His sons later asked before bed: “Can we really see mummy again? Nan said when someone dies you can’t. She said mummy’s an angel now.”

Gray asked his children whether 'they wanted to see Mummy again'. Picture: BBC

Revealing his horrifying plan, Gray replied: “All you have to do is go back to bed, go back to bed and fall asleep and when you wake up she’ll be with us.”

Viewers then saw him walk into the kitchen to get a lighter before going to disconnect the boiler’s gas pipes to let the house fill up.

But saved by the bell, Shirley Carter started banging on his door after he shouted at Linda the day before.

She quickly smelt gas and realised what Gray was planning before managing to talk him out of it.

She told him: “I did a bad thing. I walked out on my dying son. I was in a dark place back then too so I know Gray.

“When you're not thinking straight, you do stuff that makes your blood run cold when it's over. I have to live with that but you don't so put that down and we'll act like this never happened.”

After forcing him to look at a photo of his kids, Gray finally changed his mind and dropped the lighter.

And fans were horrified by the dark scenes, as one wrote: “Gray is actually terrifying me. #EastEnders”

"What are you doing Gray!! Your children don't deserve this,” said another, while a third added: “NOOOOOO GRAY DON'T YOU DARE DO WHAT I THINK YOU'RE GONNA DO!! #EastEnders.”

