Gillian Taylforth joined EastEnders as Kathy Beale in 1985. Picture: BBC/PA Images/Twitter

With EastEnders temporarily taken off air, BBC One will be replaying classic episodes of the show over the next few weeks.

And the most recent retro instalment takes us back to 1994, with 'Sharongate'.

This iconic episode sees Sharon Mitchell’s (Letitia Dean) steamy affair with Phil (Steve McFadden) made public in the Queen Vic.

To make matters worse, Grant (Ross Kemp) chose to reveal the affair during Phil and Kathy Beale’s (Gillian Taylforth) engagement party.

Kathy Beale has been on EastEnders since the beginning. Picture: BBC

But as Kathy’s heart is broken in front of our very eyes, how old is Kathy Beale and when did she join EastEnders? Here’s what we know about actress Gillian Taylforth...

How old is Kathy Beale in EastEnders?

It’s thought Kathy is meant to be 70-years-old this year as she was born in 1950.

However, actress Gillian Taylforth was born on 14th August 1955, making her 64-years-old.

Who plays Kathy Beale in EastEnders?

Gillian Taylforth has played Kathy Beale since the first episode of EastEnders in February 1985.

She left the show in 1998 after being involved in a string of dramatic storylines including rape, domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, divorce, alcoholism and meningitis.

She made a brief return in 1999, but left Albert Square again on 6 January 2000.

Kathy died off-screen in February 2006 in a car crash in South Africa, however in February 2015, Gillian made a surprise appearance during a live special of the soap for its 30th anniversary episode.

It was revealed that she had faked her own death in South Africa in 2006, and she later made a permanent return.

Actress Gillian has also appeared as Jackie Pascoe on ITV's Footballers' Wives from 2002–2006, Nikki Wright in The Bill between 2006–08, and Sandy Roscoe in Hollyoaks from 2013-2014.

She’s also been a panelist on Loose Women and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2008, as well as appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

Gillian Taylforth appeared on Strictly with Anton Du Beke. Picture: BBC

Is Gillian Taylforth married?

Gillian was married to Geoff Knights for 23 years and he is the father of her two children - Jessica, 28, and Harrison, 21.

They separated in 2009, and Geoff passed away in 2013 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Gillian was due to marry boyfriend of five years Dave Fairbairn after he proposed to her in 2013, but the pair have reportedly now split.

What is Gillian Taylforth’s net worth?

It is unknown how much Gillian currently earns, but it is estimated she could be worth between $1-5 Million.

