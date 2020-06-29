Who is EastEnders' star Adam Woodyatt? Age, wife and net worth revealed

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt and his wife. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ian Beale and when did he join EastEnders? Here's what we know...

Adam Woodyatt is an EastEnders legend, having been on the soap as Ian Beale since it’s first episode all the way back in February 1985.

He has since had some huge storylines, including multiple marriages and engagements, the murder of his daughter Lucy, and ongoing mental health struggles.

But just what do we know about Adam Woodyatt, how old is he and does he have a wife? Here’s what we know...

How old is Adam Woodyatt?

Adam is 52-years-old, he was born 28 June 1968 in Walthamstow.

The Ian Beale actor studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and appeared in children's drama The Baker Street Boys before landing his role in Walford.

He debuted in EastEnders' first-ever episode all the way back in 1985 and is now the soap's longest-serving cast member.

He also won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Soap Awards in 2013 and has also taken part in pantomimes and TV game shows such as A Question of Sport and Robot Wars.

Who is Adam Woodyatt’s wife Beverly Sharp and how many children do they have?

Adam is married to dancer Beverley Sharp after they tied the knot in 1998.

The couple has two children together, Jessica Jade, 27, and 23-year-old Samuel James.

In September 2016, Adam's son Samuel was hit by a car and had to have life saving surgery and ended up in a coma.

Sam made a full recovery and in 2017 the father and son ran the London Marathon and raised £6500 for the Air Ambulance that rescued him.

What is Adam Woodyatt's net worth?

Unsurprisingly, Adam is said to be one of EastEnders biggest earners after 30 years on the show,

Back in 2017, Piers Morgan leaked his salary, writing on Twitter: "BBC SALARIES (Soaps) Highest paid actor: Adam Woodyatt & Danny Dyer: £200k-£249k."

The actor also reportedly earns around £130,000 per pantomime production.

