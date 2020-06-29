Who is EastEnders' Letitia Dean? Age, Instagram and net worth revealed

Letita Dean has been on EastEnders for more than 30 years. Picture: BBC/Twitter

How old is Sharon Mitchell actress Letitia Dean? And does she have Instagram? Here's what we know...

Letitia Dean has been a fixture on EastEnders ever since the show began back in 1985.

Playing the iconic character Sharon Mitchell, she is the daughter of Dirty Den and Angie and wife of Phil Mitchell.

And she’s had her fair share of drama over the years, including her dad returning from the grave, and affair with both the Mitchell brothers and the recent death of her son Denny.

But what do we know about actress Letitia Dean and what is her net worth? Here’s what we know…

How old is Letitia Dean?

Letitia Dean was born on 4 November in 1967 in Hertfordshire, making her 52-years-old.

She is an original cast member and first played Sharon from 1985 to 1995, before reprising the role from 2001 to 2006, and again from 2012.

Read More: Why is EastEnders not on tonight and when will it be back on?

Her other TV roles include Grange Hill where she played Lucinda Oliver from 1983–1984, and in Brookside as Dawn in 1984.

In 2007, she was in the fifth series of Strictly Come Dancing and came fourth.

On stage, she starred in the West End production of High School Musical in 2008, and in the UK touring production of Calendar Girls in 2010.

Letitia Dean has been on EastEnders for more than 35 years. Picture: PA Images

Does Letitia Dean have Instagram?

No, Letitia Dean doesn’t appear to have public social media accounts.

Is Letitia Dean married?

Dean married actor Jason Pethers in 2002, but they separated after five years of marriage in 2007.

Back in 2008, it was reported Letitia had a boyfriend, Bowen Perrin, after they met while both in panto together.

There has been no word on Letitia’s current relationship status as she likes to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

What is Leitita Dean’s net worth?

There is not much information about Letitia Dean’s earnings, however Celebrity net worth claims she could be worth as much as £6.5million.

Now Read: Former EastEnders star Molly Conlin 'held at knifepoint' in terrifying home break-in