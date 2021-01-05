Royal Mint launches £5 coin to mark The Queen's 95th birthday

5 January 2021, 11:43

A number of new coins will be released this year
A number of new coins will be released this year. Picture: PA/Royal Mint

A new £5 coin is one of five commemorative coins to be released this year.

Royal Mint have announced that a new £5 coin will be released for The Queen's 95th birthday this year.

Read more: All the latest supermarket rules revealed as England heads into third lockdown

The Queen will become the first UK monarch to reach 95 this April, and the coin will be a 'floral tribute' featuring her own words, "my heart and my devotion", which are from the first Christmas broadcast in 1957.

In the speech, she said: "In the old days the monarch led his soldiers on the battlefield and his leadership at all times was close and personal.

"Today things are very different. 

The new coins will be released this year
The new coins will be released this year. Picture: Royal Mint

"I cannot lead you into battle, I do not give you laws or administer justice, but I can do something else, I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations."

Timothy Noad, the designer of the coin, said: "Her Majesty The Queen is well-known as a lover of flowers and gardens.

“I like the idea that a posy or bouquet is often presented to The Queen, perhaps on her birthday, and that this could be a tribute from the four nations of the United Kingdom."

Read more: Beat The Chasers contestant wins £50k by beating all five chasers for first time

A £5 coin is usually released to mark significant royal events in the country, but the new millennium and anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo have also been commemorated in this way.

The Queen will turn 95 this year
The Queen will turn 95 this year. Picture: PA

Other commemorative coins to be released this year include:

- A £2 for the 250th anniversary of the birth of novelist Sir Walter Scott

- A £2 for the 75th anniversary of the death of author HG Wells

- A 50p coin for The 75th anniversary of the death of the inventor John Logie Baird

- A 50p coin celebrating the 50th anniversary of decimalisation, when Britain's modern coins were introduced

Clare Maclennan, Divisional Director of the Consumer Division at The Royal Mint said that the commemorative coins marked "some of the biggest anniversaries in 2021".

She added: "Each coin is a miniature work of art and has been designed as a treasured keepsake or gift".

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer fans convinced Bradley Walsh is Grandfather Clock

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The hack can get your oven looking clean and sparkling with minimal effort

Mum reveals game-changing hack that cleans your oven while you sleep
Homebase, B&M, Wilko and Boots are among the essential shops remaining open in lockdown

Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown

News

There are new supermarket rules in place

All the latest supermarket rules revealed as England heads into third lockdown
Can domestic cleaners work during lockdown? (stock images)

Can cleaners work in homes during new lockdown in England? Latest government advice

News

How often should you clean your toothbrush? (stock images)

How often should you clean your toothbrush and when should you replace it?

Trending on Heart

Jules Robinson is now a mum after MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia season six: Where is Jules Robinson now?

TV & Movies

The OC is coming to All 4 this year

All four seasons of The OC are coming to All 4 this month

TV & Movies

Gossip Girl will not longer be on Netflix next year

Why is Gossip Girl not on Netflix?

Netflix

The soaps are allowed to keep filming during lockdown

Will Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale continue filming during lockdown?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby has had childcare issues

Holly Willoughby forced to miss This Morning due to childcare issues following third lockdown

This Morning

Is Bradley Walsh behind the mask?

The Masked Singer fans convinced Bradley Walsh is Grandfather Clock

TV & Movies