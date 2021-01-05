The Masked Singer fans convinced Bradley Walsh is Grandfather Clock

Is Bradley Walsh behind the mask? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Is Bradley Walsh behind Grandfather Clock's mask? Fans are convinced they've rumbled the identity of The Masked Singer contestant...

We're now two weeks into the new series of The Masked Singer, and if you - like us - are already in full detective mode, it may interest you to know that one character *may* have been revealed...

Read more: Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

Fans think they've rumbled the identity of Grandfather Clock, with rumours circulating that it's The Chase host Bradley Walsh.

Grandfather Clock performed on Saturday night, and gave a number of handy clues about his identity in his VT.

Bradley Walsh is known for presenting The Chase. Picture: ITV

"Tik Tok, time to meet Grandfather Clock.

"It's a funny old thing time, you don't tend to think about it until it's running out.

"But when you're chasing time you learnt to make every single minute count, who knows when you might be in extra time?

"I may be a grandfather clock, but don't let that fool you, I'm extremely young at heart."

Through his hints that he could be a footballer, as well as his reference to 'chasing' time, he could easily be pointing to Bradley's former professional football career (and regular involvement in Soccer Aid), as well as his hosting job on The Chase.

Bradley has also taken part in Soccer Aid. Picture: PA

Many people on Twitter are convinced, with one writing: “I reckon Grandfather Clock is Bradley Walsh, based on his mannerisms and accent. I think I just want someone to be Bradley Walsh.”

Another wrote: "Putting in my guess now for Grandfather Clock being Bradley Walsh! He talked about chasing time (The Chase, obviously) plus he used to play football. He also most recently played a grandfather in Doctor Who #TheMaskedSingerUK."

Grandfather Clock performed last Saturday night. Picture: ITV

Other popular guesses for Grandfather Clock include Vinnie Jones, David Seaman, and Frank Skinner.

After impressing the audience and judges with his performance of Rock Around The Clock, Grandfather Clock remains in the competition.

Only Alien and Seahorse have been unmasked so far.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm.

NOW READ:

First look at £3.5 billion theme park dubbed 'British Disneyland'