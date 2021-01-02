The Masked Singer's Seahorse's identity revealed in second elimination

Seahorse has been unmasked... Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer UK returned for episode 2 tonight, and we found out who was behind Seahorse's mask...

Probably the most bonkers show on earth is back for series two, and the second episode of The Masked Singer UK didn't disappoint.

Last week, after an explosive first episode that saw six mystery celebrities perform, we found out that Sophie Ellis-Bextor was behind Alien's mask.

And tonight, Harlequin, Grandfather Clock, Bush Baby, Blob, Seahorse, and Viking competed - with Seahorse being eliminated after a judge and audience vote.

After a dramatic unmasking, it was revealed that Seahorse is Spice Girl Mel B - which the judges guessed correctly.

Seahorse was unmasked as Mel B! Picture: ITV

Speaking about her decision to do the show, Mel said: "The show's a great show, and you get to not be yourself for a second."

One of her clues was that she stole toilet roll from a 'total legend's' house, and she revealed the story behind this anecdote to Joel Dommett.

She said:"I went to Nelson Mandela's house, and my hair and, make-up team had to wait outside, so I nicked a toilet roll to give them."

The Masked Singer is now in its second week, with the first episode airing on Boxing Day 2020 and the second on January 2 2021.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan are all on the guessing panel for this series, with Joel Dommett returning to host.

Speaking before the series aired, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

Seahorse was eliminated in episode two. Picture: ITV

Who is left in The Masked Singer UK?

See below for the full list of remaining Masked Singer contestants.

Sausage

Dragon

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday at 7pm on ITV.