Who is Viking on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Viking? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is The Masked Singer contestant Viking? Hints, clues and theories about the celebrity identity...

The Masked Singer truly is the perfect escapism TV, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Series two of the ITV show kicks off at 7pm on Boxing Day, and we can't wait to see what the new set of celebs have in store for us this season.

Season one's famous faces included the likes of Nicola Roberts, who was crowned winner, Patsy Palmer, Jason Manford and many more.

This series will see 12 mystery celebs compete to win the most bonkers show on earth - once of which is Viking.

Here's what we know about who could be behind the mask...

Read more: The Masked Singer UK characters unveiled - with hints about who they are

Who is Viking? Picture: ITV

Who is Viking?

Viking is described as being 'armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!'

People are already taking to Twitter to make predictions about Viking's identity - with one person guessing Rufus Hound.

I am so, SO genuinely excited about the return of The Masked Singer.



My prediction: The Viking is Rufus Hound. — Lydia (@LydiaMizon) December 3, 2020

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

You can view the full list of Masked Singer contestants below:

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Read more: Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Davina McCall are back for season two, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his guessing ability, Jonathan Ross said: "I stand by all my guesses, even the wilder ones. I still think that there is a very good chance one day Angela Merkel will be on the show. Even though it wasn’t this series and I’m not giving too much away there, I was fairly confident at one stage that she was under one of the costumes."

Who is the host of The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett, who presented the first series, is returning to hosting duties this time round.

Speaking ahead of the show's launch, Joel said: "I’m really excited for this year because I think now people understand what it is and understand that we’re not taking it seriously, I think it’s going to be great. Last year all my tweets at the start were ‘what IS this?!’ And five minutes later those turned to ‘Oh my god I’m addicted!’ comments."

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer kicks off at 7pm on ITV, and is on every Saturday at that time.

Read more: Woman's 'terrible' Harry Potter-inspired baby names for twins spark huge row with best friend