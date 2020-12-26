Who is Swan on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Swan? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Swan? Theories and hints about The Masked Singer's celebrity identify revealed...

The latest series of The Masked Singer UK kicked off this evening, with a fresh batch of celebrities competing to win the wildest talent show on earth.

Read more: Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year

The series originated in South Korea, and has proved a huge hit with viewers in the UK.

Its premise is simple - famous faces disguised in elaborate costumes perform a song in front of a live studio audience this week, and panellists Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are tasked with guessing who they are.

One of the characters taking part this series is Swan - here's what we know.

Swan is one of The Masked Singer UK contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Swan?

Swan speaks in an American accent, and said at the start of her first performance: "Behold the Swan.

"I might be known for being beautiful birds, but. when i think of swans i think of loyalty strength and independence.

"I am definitely a loyal kind of person, it's one of my biggest strengths.

"Swans have freedom to spread their wings.

"Becoming a swan has felt like coming full circle from where it all began.

"Tonight will be my first performance, and i hope it wont be my final swan song."

Swan's final episode one clue was: "My career has been very honoured."

A popular theory on Swan's identity is Darcey Bussell, with others suggesting Katherine Ryan.

Guesses from the judges include Michelle Visage, Ashley Roberts and Ruby Wax.

Who are the other Masked Singer contestants?

See below for the full list of Masked Singer contestants.

Alien

Sausage

Dragon

Seahorse

Viking

Blob

Harlequin

Swan

Bush Baby

Badger

Robin

Grandfather Clock

Who is hosting The Masked Singer?

Joel Dommett will resume his role as host for season two.

Who is on The Masked Singer panel?

Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will all reprise their roles, with Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace Ken Jeong.

Speaking about his new role, comedian Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

Who won The Masked Singer last year?

Nicola Roberts, disguised as Queen Bee, was crowned winner of the series last year.

When is The Masked Singer on ITV?

The Masked Singer is on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

NOW READ:

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2020 - including Geoff's demise and EastEnders' boat crash