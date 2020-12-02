Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year
2 December 2020, 13:45
From Call The Midwife to the Vicar of Dibley, there are plenty of shows to get excited about this Christmas.
Christmas might look a little different this year, but there’s one thing we can count on, and that’s a huge selection of must-watch TV.
As always, there are some season classics from BBC, Channel 4 and ITV including Strictly Come Dancing, Gogglebox, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.
But there’s also some exciting new releases from The Vicar Of Dibley and SM:TV Live.
So, here’s your Christmas TV guide 2020:
BBC
The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown - 7 December
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special - Christmas Eve
Worzel Gummidge: Saucing Nancy - Christmas Eve
The Wall vs Celebrities - Christmas Eve
Call the Midwife Christmas Special - Christmas Day
Strictly: The Christmas Countdown – 25 Greatest Performances - Christmas Day
EastEnders Christmas Special - Christmas Day
Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - Christmas Day
Blankety Blank - Christmas Day
Zog and the Flying Doctors - Christmas Day
The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special - Boxing Day
Sir David Attenborough’s Meerkat: A Dynasties Special - New Year’s Day
Doctor Who “The Revolution of the Daleks” - New Year’s Day
Ghosts Christmas Special - TBC
The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity - TBC
Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat Repeat Christmas special - TBC
ITV
The Real Full Monty On Ice - 14 December
Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa - 16 December
The Savoy at Christmas - 17 December
Birds of a Feather Christmas Special - Christmas Eve
Britain’s Got Talent at Christmas - Christmas Day
The Chase: Celebrity Christmas Special - Christmas Day
The Story of SM:TV Live - Boxing Day
Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure - 28 December
Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill and Dean - TBC
Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum - TBC
Channel 4
The Great Christmas Bake Off - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Quentin Blake’s Clown - Christmas Day
One Night in… Hamleys - TBC
8 out of 10 Cats Christmas Special - TBC
Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas - TBC
The Supervet at Christmas - TBC
Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 - TBC
First Dates Christmas - TBC
Gogglebox Festive Special - TBC
Celebrity Gogglebox: Best of 2020 - TBC
Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast - TBC
Big Fat Quiz of Everything - TBC
