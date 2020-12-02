Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year

2 December 2020, 13:45

The Christmas TV schedule looks amazing this year
The Christmas TV schedule looks amazing this year. Picture: BBC/ITV/Channel 4

From Call The Midwife to the Vicar of Dibley, there are plenty of shows to get excited about this Christmas.

Christmas might look a little different this year, but there’s one thing we can count on, and that’s a huge selection of must-watch TV.

As always, there are some season classics from BBC, Channel 4 and ITV including Strictly Come Dancing, Gogglebox, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

But there’s also some exciting new releases from The Vicar Of Dibley and SM:TV Live.

So, here’s your Christmas TV guide 2020:

Read More: The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

BBC

The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown - 7 December

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special - Christmas Eve

Worzel Gummidge: Saucing Nancy - Christmas Eve

The Wall vs Celebrities - Christmas Eve

Call the Midwife Christmas Special - Christmas Day

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown – 25 Greatest Performances - Christmas Day

EastEnders Christmas Special - Christmas Day

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - Christmas Day

Blankety Blank - Christmas Day

Zog and the Flying Doctors - Christmas Day

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special - Boxing Day

Sir David Attenborough’s Meerkat: A Dynasties Special - New Year’s Day

Doctor Who “The Revolution of the Daleks” - New Year’s Day

Ghosts Christmas Special - TBC

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity - TBC

Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat Repeat Christmas special - TBC

Nigella Lawson has a festive special of Cook, Eat, Repeat
Nigella Lawson has a festive special of Cook, Eat, Repeat. Picture: BBC

ITV

The Real Full Monty On Ice - 14 December

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa - 16 December

The Savoy at Christmas - 17 December

Birds of a Feather Christmas Special - Christmas Eve

Britain’s Got Talent at Christmas - Christmas Day

The Chase: Celebrity Christmas Special - Christmas Day

The Story of SM:TV Live - Boxing Day

Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure - 28 December

Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill and Dean - TBC

Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum - TBC

Tom Allen has joined the Bake Off Christmas special
Tom Allen has joined the Bake Off Christmas special. Picture: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Channel 4

The Great Christmas Bake Off - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Quentin Blake’s Clown - Christmas Day

One Night in… Hamleys - TBC

8 out of 10 Cats Christmas Special - TBC

Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas - TBC

The Supervet at Christmas - TBC

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 - TBC

First Dates Christmas - TBC

Gogglebox Festive Special - TBC

Celebrity Gogglebox: Best of 2020 - TBC

Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast - TBC

Big Fat Quiz of Everything - TBC

Now Read: Who will be on The Masked Singer UK? First look at series 2 as two new characters are teased

