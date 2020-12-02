Christmas TV guide 2020: All the best shows and films to watch this year

From Call The Midwife to the Vicar of Dibley, there are plenty of shows to get excited about this Christmas.

Christmas might look a little different this year, but there’s one thing we can count on, and that’s a huge selection of must-watch TV.

As always, there are some season classics from BBC, Channel 4 and ITV including Strictly Come Dancing, Gogglebox, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

But there’s also some exciting new releases from The Vicar Of Dibley and SM:TV Live.

So, here’s your Christmas TV guide 2020:

BBC

The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown - 7 December

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special - Christmas Eve

Worzel Gummidge: Saucing Nancy - Christmas Eve

The Wall vs Celebrities - Christmas Eve

Call the Midwife Christmas Special - Christmas Day

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown – 25 Greatest Performances - Christmas Day

EastEnders Christmas Special - Christmas Day

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special - Christmas Day

Blankety Blank - Christmas Day

Zog and the Flying Doctors - Christmas Day

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Special - Boxing Day

Sir David Attenborough’s Meerkat: A Dynasties Special - New Year’s Day

Doctor Who “The Revolution of the Daleks” - New Year’s Day

Ghosts Christmas Special - TBC

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity - TBC

Nigella Lawson’s Cook, Eat Repeat Christmas special - TBC

ITV

The Real Full Monty On Ice - 14 December

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa - 16 December

The Savoy at Christmas - 17 December

Birds of a Feather Christmas Special - Christmas Eve

Britain’s Got Talent at Christmas - Christmas Day

The Chase: Celebrity Christmas Special - Christmas Day

The Story of SM:TV Live - Boxing Day

Billy Connolly: It’s Been a Pleasure - 28 December

Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill and Dean - TBC

Gary Barlow’s Night at the Museum - TBC

Channel 4

The Great Christmas Bake Off - Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Quentin Blake’s Clown - Christmas Day

One Night in… Hamleys - TBC

8 out of 10 Cats Christmas Special - TBC

Jamie: Keep Cooking at Christmas - TBC

The Supervet at Christmas - TBC

Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2020 - TBC

First Dates Christmas - TBC

Gogglebox Festive Special - TBC

Celebrity Gogglebox: Best of 2020 - TBC

Jamie & Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast - TBC

Big Fat Quiz of Everything - TBC

