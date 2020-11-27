Who will be on The Masked Singer UK? First look at series 2 as two new characters are teased

First look at The Masked Singer UK season 2. Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Masked Singer UK season two rumours: ITV have teased the first two contestants for the 2021 series.

Probably the maddest show on television is imminently back on our screens, and we're counting down the days until the return of The Masked Singer UK.

The ITV show - which premiered last January - sees a bunch of mystery celebrities perform a song to a live audience each week.

The Masked Singer was a huge hit last January. Picture: ITV

The catch, though, is that they're dressed up in elaborate costumes - and we don't find out who they are until they're 'unmasked' after being eliminated from the show.

Last year, Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts - dressed as 'Queen Bee' won the series, and we can't wait to find out what celebrities will take part in series two.

ITV have now teased two contestants taking part in the show - here's everything we know.

Who will appear on The Masked Singer UK series 2?

ITV have teased two Masked Singer characters. Picture: ITV

The identities of the celebs are top secret - and we'll only find out when they're unmasked on our screens.

ITV have now revealed clips of two mystery celebs, which show off some of the new costumes this series.

One of them is dressed as some sort of space creature, while the other a packet of bangers and mash.

You can watch the clips below:

When will The Masked Singer UK series 2 start? Has it already been filmed?

The show was filmed in September, and will return to ITV in January 2021.

Speaking just prior to filming, host Joel Dommett confirmed to Heart's very own Mark Wright that the show will begin filming in September, and return to TV in January.

He said: "I can’t believe it’s come round so quickly - it comes out in January. Genuinely i feel like it’s exactly what the country needs right now.

"The country needs some sort of uplifting fun entertainment. There’s just fun and I can’t wait to film it because it’s an absolute joy."

Who is in The Masked Singer UK panel?

Because of restrictions brought in by the coronavirus pandemic, Ken Jeong won't be part of the panel this series - with comedian Mo Gilligan stepping in to replace him.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora will all return for season two.

Speaking previously about his new role, Mo said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

