Great news for fans of the best and most bonkers show on earth: The Masked Singer UK is officially back for a second season.

The hit show, which originated in South Korea, sees mystery celebrities perform each week while dressed in elaborate costumes, while the viewer, audience and panel are tasked with guessing their identity.

It was reported earlier this week that the show will commence filming in September in front of a live studio audience - here's what we know about the release date.

ITV have not yet released a specific start date, but the first series began in early January - meaning it would be back in the first month of 2021.

According to a report by Deadline, there are plans to film the series with a live audience in September.

The show looks set to be filmed for eight nights starting on September 14 at Bovington Studios, which are located just north of London.

Members of the audience will only be able to sit with people in their social bubble, and social distancing measures will be enforced.

SRO Audiences, who are handling tickets, has issued a warning to potential audience-members, saying: "It is important that you understand that we are not able to guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19. Therefore, you should consider both your own medical health (and any specific risks associated with COVID-19) and that of those in your household or others with whom you may come into contact with. By attending the filming, you agree that you understand the risks."

Who is in The Masked Singer 2020 panel?

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora will all return for series two, but Ken Jeong will be replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Speaking about his new role, Mo said in a statement: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

And Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV, added: "Mo Gilligan is a fantastic talent that is going to bring a fresh new energy to the show and really complement our much-loved returning panel. We’re delighted to have him on the show and to welcome Davina, Rita, Jonathan and Joel back. We adore Ken, of course, and hope he can make an appearance or two in this next series."

